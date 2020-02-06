Owner standing pat, according to city
A mostly vacant commercial property at Highway 13 and Diffley Road continues to irritate neighbors and vex Burnsville officials.
The 3-acre site on a high-traffic corner next to Metcalf Middle School is an excellent redevelopment candidate, officials say.
Instead, neighbors and passersby have grown accustomed to a vacant gas station and convenience store, a vacant car wash building and a strip mall with more unused space than leased space.
It’s a “glaringly obvious” picture of blight, said City Council Member Dan Kealey, who raised the issue during the council’s Jan. 31 work session.
The council regularly gets emails of protest from the Cedarbridge neighborhood across Highway 13, Kealey said.
The property is “an eyesore” at the city’s northeast entrance, “and we’re making no bones about it,” Kealey said.
“I feel for them,” he said of the Cedarbridge neighbors. “They’re frustrated. They’ve been dealing with it for years.”
The two-lot property contains the old Mr. B’s gas station and car wash, built in 1960, and the Riverview Center, built in 1965. Tenants on the end of the center nearest Highway 13 are JR’s Family Reunion Bar & Grill, a massage business, a tailor shop and a hair stylist. Spaces in the rest of the building appear unused.
“This property is not at what I would say is its highest and best use right now,” Community Development Director Jenni Faulkner said. “It’s got a lot of vacancies. It has not been maintained as well as other properties have over time. It’s got a great location.”
But the owner, Bona Ku, has shown an unwillingness to sell, despite the prospect of city assistance to help fund building demolition, Faulkner said.
The city reached out to Ku in the fall of 2018, she said.
“They know that we have a grant available if they have a developer and want to do something,” Faulkner said. “They’ve chosen not to respond to that. There has been developer interest in that property.”
The city has $1.15 million reserved for building teardowns or land assembly to aid redevelopment projects. The money came from a Dakota County grant to cities with landfills, and Kealey said the county has approved a new round of funding for the competitive grant program.
“The neighborhood, the City Council and the (city) staff would all love to see improvements done to that property,” he said. “It could be a renovation, it could be a redevelopment.”
For now, it’s wait and see.
“There really aren’t any property maintenance violations,” Faulkner said. “From an enforcement standpoint, we’ve done what we can, and they comply with the ordinance. It’s a privately owned property.”
Ku did not return a reporter’s phone call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.