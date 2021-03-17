Some board members worry about out year
School District 191 may shed up to 35 full-time positions as part of a plan to erase a projected $10.86 million deficit in next year’s budget.
But the staff losses wouldn’t come from raising class sizes or cutting programs, which aren’t part of the administration’s plan to balance the 2021-22 budget. Instead, they’d come from continued “right-sizing” to reflect declining enrollment and discontinuing some positions added this year because of the pandemic.
“I do know that any time we look at reductions it may mean colleagues will lose their livelihood, and I do not take this lightly,” Superintendent Theresa Battle told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School board during a budget workshop March 5.
Administrators expect to save $950,000 to $1.25 million by cutting 10 to 20 teaching and educational assistant positions to reflect a predicted 300-student enrollment loss next fall. Projected enrollment is 7,296.
Another 11 to 15 teaching and tech support positions added this year to support social distancing won’t be needed, according to a district report.
The district also expects savings of up to $1.69 million on a range of spending that fell this year, mostly because of time spent in distance learning. The savings will boost general fund reserves that can be used to help balance next year’s the budget.
The biggest savings are in consultant services ($600,000) and substitute teachers ($460,000).
Tapping $5.96 million in fund reserves and using $3.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding comprise the bulk of the $10.86 million budget-balancing plan.
Using reserves will forestall $4.27 million in program, staff and service cuts, according to the district.
The district’s newest allocation in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding granted through the CARES Act approved by Congress is $5.4 million. A total of $3.9 million is earmarked for current expenses, with another $1.5 million available for additional staffing, personal protective equipment and materials.
Details on the district’s share of the newly signed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act are forthcoming from the state Department of Education, Battle said. There appears to be an emphasis in funding guidance on recovery of learning loss caused by the pandemic, she said.
Worries about next projected shortfall
Carrying over spending and revenue assumptions from 2021-22 into 2022-23 would leave a projected shortfall of more than $15 million and an unassigned general fund balance in deficit by more than $6 million.
By comparison, the projected unassigned fund balance at the end of 2021-22 is $8.41 million, or just more than 6% of total general fund spending. That could fall to minus 4.57% in 2022-23 without intervention.
Board Member Lesley Chester said she wants to avoid “over $15 million in cuts” in 2022-23.
“I don’t know if we need to look at or consider additional reductions going into the next fiscal year, because I think we will be extremely challenged in the following school year,” Chester said.
Battle said it appears American Rescue Plan funds will be available through September 2023.
“I hate to use the term ‘kicking the can,’ but we know that we’re challenged financially, and granted, this is an unusual year because of the pandemic,” Board Member Abigail Alt said. “I hate to bring up the suggestion of class sizes. I’m just wondering, do we take a hit sooner rather than later so that we’re not just carrying those additional expenditures down the road?”
The board raised elementary and secondary class-size ratios by one student to help balance this year’s budget. But distance and hybrid learning upended that.
“I feel like we need to have at least a year of kids in class full time before we can say, ‘Let’s consider class size increases again,’ ” Board Member Scott Hume said.
Board Chair Eric Miller said he appreciates the calls for caution, but experience shows that many factors can intervene between now and a budget two years away.
“Two years ago we were saying if we don’t make these cuts right now we’re going to be done in 2022,” he said. “Yet here we are, finding more ways to skin the cat, so to speak.”
Miller said he’s “repeatedly been surprised how we seem to be running on the very precipice of doom, and then we find a way of running a little bit further out there.”
“But what keeps coming back, really, is declining enrollment,” Alt said.
