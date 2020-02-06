Better days ahead, tourism official says
A Burnsville hotel that was closed by the state health department in 2018 recently reopened as a Motel 6.
New ownership, property improvements and a new corporate flag mean better days ahead for the former Norwood Inn and Suites, said Dan McElroy, vice chair of Experience Burnsville, the city’s visitors bureau.
The 84-room hotel is undergoing “significant renovation,” McElroy told the City Council at a Jan. 31 work session. All the guest rooms have been renovated, Experience Burnsville says on its website.
The property was bought by a partnership including Bud Bhakta, who owns the Burnsville Inn and Suites, McElroy said. That property and the Motel 6 are among the four hotels west of Interstate 35W near the Burnsville Parkway exit.
The Norwood Inn’s hotel license was revoked in December 2018 after the property failed a Department of Health inspection. The owner, Burnsville Hospitality LLC, missed a deadline for fixing violations of state lodging code that included dirty and damaged box springs, mattresses and bedding; nonworking smoke detectors; and damaged carpet, furniture and fixtures.
An outdoor walkway connecting the top floor of the hotel’s pair of two-story buildings was deemed unsafe but had been fixed before the final inspection.
Long frustrated by Norwood-generated complaints and police calls, the City Council considered licensing all Burnsville hotels to try to get a handle on problems. But council members decided that was too big a stick to wield for nine properties when only one was dragging down the city’s lodging reputation.
“Hospitality assets are among the most visible assets in the community,” said McElroy, an ex-Burnsville mayor and retired president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, whose statewide trade associations represent restaurants, hotels, resorts and campgrounds. “People see hotels and restaurants and attractions and draw an opinion as to the health of the community based on what they see.”
The Motel 6 brand is familiar to people and should boost occupancy, McElroy said. The new owners must meet corporate property standards or lose the flag.
Motel 6 standards are stricter than those imposed by the Department of Health, McElroy said.
The renovated property will fetch more revenue per available room than the Norwood, whose low rates depressed the revenue profile across all nine Burnsville properties, McElroy said. With the Motel 6, he expects a rebound.
