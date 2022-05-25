Principal served District 191 for 36 years

Education was a ‘vessel’ for King’s engaging personality
Peter King, who was principal of Sky Oaks and Hidden Valley elementaries during a 36-year career in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191, died April 27 after suffering a stroke. He was 76.
King was a popular educator who did his work with diligence and passion and became a mentor to other principals, said his wife, Susan.
He was also a farm kid who later built his own “dream place” on 10 acres in Credit River Township, complete with horses. He was a handyman who loved boats and motorcycles and the Minnesota Twins. King and his identical twin brother, Richard, were hired as the team’s first batboys in 1961.
“We got lots of batboy talk,” said Elizabeth Larson, one of Peter’s three children, adding that the Kings were chosen from a large pool of twin-brother applicants.
“They were picked by the manager because the manager said, ‘I want kids who know how to work hard. I don’t want kids who are trying to become baseball players,’ ” Larson said.
Peter King was raised on a farm in Rosemount and was involved with Christ Lutheran Church in Eagan. He and Susan later joined Hosanna Church in Lakeville.
“He was a very faithful steward,” said Susan, his wife of 52 years. “We both were, and I am and I will continue to be.”
King earned his bachelor’s degree in education at Augsburg College, where he played basketball. His first teaching job was at William Byrne Elementary in Burnsville. Around that time he also joined the Army Reserve, serving as a medic for six years.
King went on to teach at Marion W. Savage Elementary, where he also acted as assistant principal. In 1979 he earned a specialist degree in administration from St. Thomas University. During that time he and a friend also started a landscaping business.
In 1985 King was hired as principal of Sky Oaks Elementary in Burnsville. In 1991 he became the second principal of the new Hidden Valley Elementary in Savage, from which he retired in 2006.
Education was a “vessel” for King’s engaging personality, said Susan, who taught middle school and coordinated the middle school gifted and talented program in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196.
“To make certain that kids got quality education, quality teachers, he just threw himself into that completely,” she said. “He’d be present at virtually every evening function, be it a band concert, a play, anything like that. He would be right there and just loving it. He touched a lot of people, and they kept coming back. They wanted to open enroll in his schools.”
King was an “outstanding administrator,” his close friend and retired District 191 principal Ron Cin said in his eulogy.
“He was a master at developing and maintaining strong, effective interpersonal relationships with his staff, his students and parents,” Cin said. “He was an excellent listener, engaging and chose his words carefully. He was kind, cool in difficult situations, trustworthy, honest and truthful, a team player. He was analytical yet had a great sense of humor.”
At Hidden Valley King brought key staff members with him to meet immigrant and minority families living in apartments and mobile home parks in the school’s attendance area, Cin said.
“It was an effective way to begin to establish a working relationship with the families and students,” he said.
Education permeated the King family, which lived in Burnsville and Apple Valley before moving to Credit River. Larson, who teaches third grade in Northfield, said her sister, Sarah Frost, has a teaching degree, and her brother, Zach, married a teacher.
“It’s pretty much the main jam in the King household,” said Larson, who has taught for 25 years.
“He was definitely an influence on my career choice,” she said of her father. “And going into education, he made sure that we knew what we were getting in for, because he said it was not a job, it was a calling. Being around kids for your entire lifetime is not a decision that should be taken lightly. It demands a lot of energy and stamina. It demands creativity and flexibility. And you have to be fulfilled in nonmonetary ways to have a longstanding career in education. He didn’t try to talk me out of it. But he definitely tried to prepare me for some of the challenges that come with the position.”
King was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Helene King, and sister-in-law, Anita King. He is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Elizabeth (Jeff) Larson, Zach (Angela) King and Sarah (Derrick) Frost; grandchildren, Lucille, Edith, Millicent, Avery, Reese, James, Harrison, Clayton and Julien; brothers, Richard (Cheryl) and Dennis King; half-brother, Gary (Carole) King; and nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
A memorial service was held May 5 at Hosanna Church. Private interment was at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis.
