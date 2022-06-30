Seven seek two seats in Burnsville
A field of seven candidates for two seats on the Burnsville City Council will be narrowed to four in the Aug. 9 primary election. The four will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Council members Dan Kealey and Vince Workman are seeking re-election to four-year terms. The other candidates are Vel Bostick, Kriystauhl Fitchett, Chris John, Will Johnson and Matthew Swenson. Fitchett and John are members of council-appointed city commissions.
Here are introductions to each candidate based on interviews with Sun Thisweek. Candidate responses to a newspaper questionnaire will be published later this month.
Vel Bostick
Bostick, 55, said the city’s diversity is a strength and called for more emphasis on inclusion.
“I am so open to everybody and everything,” said Bostick, who is Black and has lived in Burnsville for nine years. Bostick, who has also lived in Apple Valley, said she’s a caregiver for her disabled husband, a mother of four and a grandmother of two.
“I feel as though I can bring so much to the community just because I’ve always been open to a lot of different people and a lot of different groups,” she said. “I know a lot of the (cultures) already but I’d like to know more.”
Only recently has the city begun holding Juneteenth and LGBTQ Pride Month celebrations, she said.
“I actually think that it took, like, a tragedy to bring all of this to the forefront — the diversity and inclusion. That’s referring to the George Floyd (murder by a Minneapolis police officer),” said Bostick, who didn’t provide an address on her affidavit of candidacy.
She suggested holding events to honor Burnsville’s Latino and Muslim populations, such as an event for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
Kriystauhl Fitchett
Fitchett, a resident since 2006 who lives at 43 Marcin Hill, has served on the Burnsville Economic Development Commission since 2019 and is the current chair. She said she was raised in a politically involved family in Dayton, Ohio, where she was involved in youth mentorship.
Fitchett, who said she’s “over 50” and has worked in state government since 2006, said Burnsville is a welcoming community though Minnesota in general “has some issues that they need to conquer” around race.
“I believe Burnsville is a space that is actually celebrating that philosophy — you and I belong here, we belong here,” said Fitchett, who is Black.
On the Economic Development Commission she has been involved in efforts including the city’s Center Village redevelopment vision for the Burnsville Center area.
“We’re an aging community,” Fitchett said. “We’re not as vibrant as we once were. Passing a sensible budget to be able to recreate that — we can do better at that.”
The council also must heed a consultant’s analysis of city government that recommends adding more than 40 employees in coming years, Fitchett said.
“We need the employees,” she said. “That can’t be ignored, so what can we do, what kind of choices can we make, to help resolve that?”
Chris John
John, 47, of 12915 18th Ave. S., has served on the Planning Commission for three years and previously served for seven years on the Economic Development Commission. He’s a former member of School District 191’s finance advisory committee.
“I’ve always had a passion for politics,” said John, an accountant and 18-year Burnsville resident. “When I was young my brother and I would study all the presidents going back and test each other on it.”
He’s been involved in efforts including the Center Village vision and development of the city’s economic development strategic plan and 2040 comprehensive plan.
“Most people, that’s not exciting stuff, but for some reason it was for me,” John said. “I really enjoyed doing that. I guess this is the next move.”
He criticized a council majority’s initial opposition last winter to joining a national settlement with companies that manufacture and distribute prescription opioids that would bring Burnsville $1.1 million over 18 years. In January the council reversed an earlier action and voted 3-2 to join the settlement. Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and council members Dan Gustafson and Dan Kealey voted to join. Council members Cara Schulz and Vince Workman voted against joining, saying language in the settlement contributed to a backlash against prescription opioids that deprives some pain sufferers of needed medication.
John said he opposes a council majority’s intent to withdraw the city from the Dakota Broadband Board, whose plans include leasing public fiber to private internet service providers.
“Those three council members (Schulz, Kealey and Workman) don’t like the idea of government getting involved in the private sector,” John said. “But if it’s a source of revenue for us, that helps all of us.”
Will Johnson
Johnson, 62, of 2513 Westcliffe Drive, said he brings a message of unity in a time of “splintering.”
He said he went to Burnsville’s LGBTQ Pride event on June 25 and told attendees it’s a shame the event has to exist.
People form groups to gain recognition when they feel alienated from the whole, said Johnson, who is Brazilian American and works as a chauffeur.
“We’re all people here, human beings,” he said. “And we have to look at ourselves and our neighbors differently, that we’re all human.”
He said he wants Burnsville “to become a destination again.”
Dan Kealey
Kealey, 64, was first elected in 2006 and is seeking his fifth term.
“I believe the citizens do appreciate a seasoned, veteran, experienced, rational voice when dealing with the challenges of the city,” said Kealey, director of marketing, e-commerce and business development for Burnsville-based PAL Management, Inc.
He identified two unfinished tasks in his next term: shoring up the understaffed police and fire departments and adding more handicap-accessible equipment in city parks.
“And, at the same time, keeping our taxes under control and limited so we remain, as far as tax rate, a low-cost tax rate option in the south metro as we currently are today,” said Kealey, of 316 E. Travelers Trail.
The Police Department needs at least 11.5 new full-time-equivalent employees in the coming years, and the Fire Department needs 16, according to a city staffing analysis.
The “screaming need” for more cops and firefighter-paramedics has been neglected the last several years, Kealey said. But he contends that only since Gregg Lindberg became city manager in April has the council been given the full measure of the problem.
Across all city departments, an estimated 44.5 new full-time positions will be needed by 2032, according to the study.
Kealey said his priorities will be police and fire, “with an emphasis on police.”
The city has added an inclusive playground at Red Oak Park, but more accessible play equipment is needed at “all major parks in our city,” Kealey said.
Children with handicaps need places to play alongside those without them, he said.
“Having a friend in a wheelchair has taught me an immense amount on where we are not addressing accessibility for folks who have accessibility challenges,” Kealey said.
Matthew Swenson
Swenson, 42, of 11013 London Drive, describes himself as a “medium-sized ‘L’ Libertarian.” A Burnsville resident since 2021, he said he ran as a Libertarian in 2018 for the District 57A Minnesota House seat while living in Apple Valley.
If elected to the council, he said he’ll never vote for a property tax increase.
“I just want people to have the opportunity to vote for a normal person that doesn’t want to increase the tax levy or increase anything that might cost businesses or residents any more money than they currently pay, because we can’t afford it,” Swenson said. “I’d like to have the opportunity to give people more freedom to do things if it doesn’t hurt other people.”
He said he doesn’t think every city ordinance is “100% necessary.”
“Some of it can be real basic stuff,” like allowing people to have more backyard chickens, said Swenson, who works in bids and contracts for an education company.
Mobilizing volunteers to do “nonessential” city government work would help build community, he said.
“I think there’s a lot of nonessential stuff that goes on in the city,” he said. “I don’t have a great idea how much, but it seems there’s a lot that government does that is nonessential.”
Vince Workman
Workman, seeking his second council term, said he’s often in a familiar spot on the five-member council.
“I have found myself being a deciding vote more often than not, where I’ve got two to the left and two to the right,” said Workman, 36, of 11624 Rodeo Drive. “That’s not to say that the other four have a different interest in mind. It’s just that I’ve really tried to figure out and get to the root of what’s going to benefit Burnsville more so than anything.”
He said he’s proud of the council for funneling more than $2 million of the city’s federal COVID-19 relief money into grants for impacted businesses, “more than any other community in the state.”
Workman praised City Manager Gregg Lindberg for fully informing council members for the first time in his recollection how understaffed the city is.
“We weren’t getting this information” before the council promoted Lindberg from interim city manager in April, Workman said.
“This is new information to me. It’s going to be a phased approach” in making new hires, “but it’s absolutely necessary. We’re a service organization, and if we’re not providing service the way people expect, then what good are we?”
Married with three children and a fourth on the way, Workman grew up in Burnsville and graduated from Burnsville High School in 2004. His mother is Dakota County Commissioner Liz Workman. He’s co-owner of his family business, Workman Insurance Agency.
