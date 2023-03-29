Pretzels and juice slated for Burnsville corner by John Gessner jgessner Author email Mar 29, 2023 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Would be first of its kind in Minnesota A new drive-thru restaurant concept is slated to make its Minnesota debut in Burnsville.A combined Jamba Juice and Auntie Anne’s restaurant, with drive-thru and walk-up service only, is planned for a vacant lot southeast of the County Road 42 West and Newton Avenue intersection.The 1,028-square-foot building would be across Newton from the Caribou Coffee Hut, another drive-thru and walk-up business.The Burnsville Planning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of a planned unit amendment for the restaurant. The City Council is scheduled to vote on it April 4.“I think the Caribou always looks a little lonely there, so it’ll be nice to have a new store by it,” said Commissioner Nick Anderson. “I think it’s a total win.”Jamba Juice specializes in various beverages, smoothies and snacks. Auntie Anne’s offers a variety of pretzels along with lemonade and other beverages.On a corner with a Caribou and a Wendy’s, “This is what it’s missing,” said Sam Mehra of a developer Boos Development Group.The Clearwater, Florida-based developer eventually plans to open six or seven Jamba Juice-Auntie Anne’s locations in Minnesota, Mehra said.Slope reduction and retaining walls are planned for the long-vacant lot, which is difficult to develop because of topography and easements, said City Planner Deb Garross. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jamba Juice Auntie Anne's County Road 42 And Newton Avenue Burnsville Burnsville Planning Commission jgessner Author email Follow jgessner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Spring Lake Park Reserve bison getting used to new home Older sibling in double fatal car-race crash sentenced Eagan adopts rental licensing ordinance District 194 board requests more information about $7 million in proposed cuts Apple Valley Planning Commission OKs new conditional use permit for developer E-editions Dakota County Tribune Mar 24, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Mar 24, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Mar 24, 2023 0
