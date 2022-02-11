An investment group that bought a portion of Burnsville Center plans to keep several tenants while adding new users, including an Asian grocery store new to the Twin Cities market, the St. Paul/Minneapolis Business Journal reported.
Pacific Square Burnsville LLC paid $10.6 million for about 125,000 square feet of the mall, the Journal reported Feb. 4. The deal with Kohan Retail Investment Group closed at the end of January.
New York-based Kohan bought about half of the mall’s interior and exterior property through a foreclosure auction in fall 2020. Kohan paid about $17 million, a fraction of the $64.2 million owned.
Kohan has sought to sell some of its property and subdivided outlots for redevelopment.
The portion bought by Pacific Square Burnsville LLC is on two levels of the mall and contains Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kirkland’s, Panera Bread, Noodles & Co. and a vacant space formerly occupied by a Gordmans store, the Journal reported.
The new owner plans to keep Dick’s, Kirkland’s, Panera and Noodles as tenants and transform the Gordmans space, according to the Journal. Plans for the roughly 60,000-square-foot space include the Asian grocery, a food hall, restaurants and retail, including a liquor or wine store, the Journal reported.
Pacific Square Burnsville LLC consists of local investors and Illinois-based Windfall Group, which is developing an Asian-themed “lifestyle center” in the Chicago area, according to the Journal.
The group plans to work with stakeholders, including Kohan, to strategically bring in new concepts to help revitalize Burnsville Center, a spokesman told the journal.
