Port wins Senate District 56 DFL endorsement

August primary may follow
Burnsville resident Lindsey Port has won a four-way race for DFL Party endorsement in state Senate District 56.
Port was endorsed in the third round of balloting by convention delegates, who received ballots by email. Delegates cast ranked-choice votes beginning April 18 and ending May 4 at midnight, according to a District 56 DFL news release. The ballots were counted May 6.
Port, who was endorsed by several elected officials, defeated second-place finisher Kevin Shea, third-place finisher Robert Timmerman and fourth-place finisher Richard Tucker, the party reported. Selection by at least 60 percent of delegates was needed to declare a winner. A total of 266 ballots were cast.
Before the convention, Port and Timmerman pledged to abide by the endorsement and not proceed to an August primary without it. Shea and Tucker said they would go to the primary.
The nominee will face three-term Sen. Dan Hall, R-Burnsville, in November.
“Right now, we’re represented by someone who refuses to acknowledge the existence of climate change; has voted to underfund our public schools; refuses to address the health care crisis we’re facing in Minnesota; and has stood in the way of gun violence prevention measures,” the Port campaign said in a statement supplied by the party. “Enough. It’s time for representation that reflects our values.”
Port, 37, ran for the District 56B House seat in 2016, losing to then-Rep. Roz Peterson, R-Lakeville. DFLers endorsing her Senate bid include Sen. Matt Little of Lakeville, District 56B Rep. Alice Mann of Lakeville, District 56A Rep. Hunter Cantrell of Savage, former Rep. Will Morgan of Burnsville, Sen. Scott Dibble of Minneapolis, former Rep. Erin Murphy of St. Paul, District 56B candidate Kaela Berg and District 56A candidate Jess Hanson.
Port’s website also lists endorsements from union, environmental, LGBTQ, Latino and women’s groups.
Port co-founded and runs Blueprint Campaigns, a nonprofit that trains people to run for office and work on campaigns — especially women, people of color, young people, queer people and people from low-income backgrounds, according to Blueprint’s website.
Port served as field director for U.S. Rep. Congressman Dean Phillips’ 2018 campaign and as deputy field director for Erin Murphy’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign.
Port and her husband, Steve, have two daughters, Evelyn and Charlotte, who attend Lakeville Area public schools.
Senate District 56 includes 12 of 17 voting precincts in Burnsville, all of Savage and northwestern Lakeville.
