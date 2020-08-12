Myhra wins House primary
Party-endorsed candidate Lindsey Port easily won the three-way DFL primary Tuesday in state Senate District 56.
Port received 4,372 votes, or 66.7 percent, followed by Kevin Shea (27.4 percent) and Richard Tucker (5.9 percent).
All three are from Burnsville. Port advances to the November general election, facing three-term incumbent Dan Hall, R-Burnsville.
District 56 includes most of central and southern Burnsville, all of Savage and part of northwest Lakeville.
In House District 56A, former state Rep. and party-endorsed candidate Pam Myhra easily defeated primary challenger Basil Martin, of Savage, in the Republican primary. Myhra, of Burnsville, received 1,588 votes, or 92 percent, to Martin’s 7.9 percent. Myhra will face Burnsville DFLer Jessica Hanson in November.
District 56A includes four northwest Burnsville precincts and all of Savage.
