City hopes others will plant their own
The city of Burnsville will replace an acre of turf grass at Civic Center Park with a pollinator lawn.
Pollinator lawns — also known as bee lawns — provide habitat for pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, that traditional turf grass doesn’t.
Distinguished by low-growing flowers and fine fescue grasses, pollinator lawns can be used recreationally like turf grass but need less mowing and little fertilizer. They look similar to traditional lawns, according to the city.
The 1-acre lawn is a demonstration project for the city, which may plant more pollinator lawns on its property, and the public. Seeding is planned for later this year.
“We’re trying to demonstrate different ideas to the public,” Linnea Wier, Burnsville’s senior natural resources technician, told the Parks and Natural Resources Commission Monday. “We want to engage with the public.”
The project builds on past city efforts to expose residents to new ideas for lawns such as installing native plantings, which Wier said provide bee habitat, promote infiltration and reduce runoff.
A total of 239 people have attended the city’s “Lawns Reimagined” workshops from 2019 to 2022.
“There’s definitely some interest just within our city here about this topic,” she said.
The lawn in Civic Center Park will surround the Grow Burnsville Market Garden along Civic Center Parkway. One portion north of the garden will be overseeded around Labor Day in September, Wier said. The rest of the surrounding the garden will be seeded dormantly in November, with germination the following growing season, she said.
The existing turf grass will be “scalped” and the ground aerated before planting. The project cost is estimated at $4,000.
Pollinator lawns feature Dutch white clover and sometimes other plant species such as self-heal, creeping thyme and ground plum, according to a city staff report.
The only fertilizer needed is a starter fertilizer during seeding, Wier said. Watering is infrequent. Mowing is less frequent than with turf grass, to heights of about 3.5 to 5 inches, she said.
Close inspection reveals the flowers, but the lawns look like normal lawns from a distance, Wier said.
Research from the University of Minnesota Bee Lab found 56 species of bees feeding on white clover, totaling 15% of Minnesota’s bee species, the report said.
“This clover is providing resource for not just one species of bees, but quite an array, a good diversity of bees,” Wier said.
Planting a pollinator lawn is called for in the city’s 2020 sustainability plan and 2022 natural resources master plan.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.