he Burnsville Police Department is warning the public of a recent string of scam calls impersonating police sergeants.
The department has received numerous reports from the public that scammers call or leave messages using the names of actual Burnsville police sergeants. The caller claims to have information on confidential matters, and says the victims have missed court. The caller then tells the victim they need to pay fines and fees using prepaid gift cards. The scammers appear to be targeting people employed in the medical field.
The department is aware of two people who have fallen victim to the scam so far, it said in a news release. The scammers demand the victims stay on the phone while the victim buys gift cards. The victim gives the scammer the gift card numbers, allowing the scammer to access the funds on the gift card immediately.
The department strongly cautions the public against returning these calls, giving out personal information or paying fees over the phone.
“The Burnsville Police Department will never require people to pay fines or fees using gift cards, money orders, etc.,” the news release said.
If a member of the public receives a call like this, they can verify that a call is real by calling the Burnsville Police Department directly Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 952-895-4600, or by calling 911 any time. If someone thinks they have been the victim of a scam involving the impersonation of the Burnsville Police Department, they should contact Burnsville police to report the scam. If someone has been the victim of a similar scam that impersonates another agency, they should contact the impersonated agency to report it.
Police say they’re following up on leads in the scam.
