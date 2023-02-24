he Burnsville Police Department is warning the public of a recent string of scam calls impersonating police sergeants.

The department has received numerous reports from the public that scammers call or leave messages using the names of actual Burnsville police sergeants. The caller claims to have information on confidential matters, and says the victims have missed court. The caller then tells the victim they need to pay fines and fees using prepaid gift cards. The scammers appear to be targeting people employed in the medical field.

