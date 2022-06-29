Departments stressed, chiefs say
Change is inevitable in law enforcement, says Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz, a 27-year department veteran.
But recent years have brought a torrent of change at a time when the department is understaffed, overstressed and working harder than ever to retain and recruit cops, according to Schwartz.
She gave the City Council a frank assessment during a June 21 work session that addressed understaffing and recovery plans for new hiring in police and fire/EMS, the city’s two largest departments.
“The biggest things right now, calls for service are increasing,” Schwartz said. “The complexities and the dangers of the calls are increasing. Weapons calls are increasing. Mental health calls are increasing. Crisis calls, trauma the officers are experiencing, are increasing. People leaving the profession are increasing.
“Community expectations: increasing. Liabilities: increasing. Training demands: increasing. Staffing has not increased. Minimums have not increased. Overtime’s increasing. We are off balance here. We have to right the ship and think about how we can continue to right it in future years.”
City administration recommends adding at least 11.5 new full-time-equivalent police positions in the next three years, with eight sworn officers in 2023 alone.
“And it will be more once we get through the current study,” said City Manager Gregg Lindberg, who authorized a consultant’s staffing analysis of the Police Department in addition to one already completed across all city departments.
The administration recommends 16 new Fire Department positions over five years, three in 2023.
Police and fire account for 57% of spending in the 2022 general fund budget. The police budget is $16.48 million. The fire/EMS budget is $9.04 million.
Police
The 11.5 new positions would raise department ranks to 102.5 sworn and civilian positions.
Police calls for service have risen from an annual average of 24,874 in the 1980s to 44,964 in the 2020s, according to a department report. Annual averages rose 27.9 percent in the 2000s and 15.1 percent in the 2010s and have risen 13.1 percent in the 2020s.
Yet the minimum patrol staff levels for times of the day and week ranked by expected police activity haven’t changed in 20 years, except for a six-month period in 2012, the report said. And police overtime is up 50% since 2013, Lindberg said.
“There’s a level of burnout factor,” Schwartz said. “I can see it in people and I can feel it in talking to people.”
Cases involving weapons — including guns, knives replica and BB guns and blunt objects — are on the rise. Weapons cases spiked from 90 to 125 from 2019 to 2020 and fell to 110 in 2021, the report said. With more than 30 gun cases through June 17, 2022, has already produced more gun cases than all of 2017, Schwartz said.
And now that summer’s here, “Things are getting increasingly dangerous in that realm,” she said.
Cops face more calls, more violence, more people carrying weapons, more drugs, more disrespect for police and more people recording them on phones, the chief said.
They’re often racing from call to call, leaving “less time for the brain and body to recover” and less time for proactive community policing, she said.
The department added a Behavioral Health Unit without adding staff but has had to pull officers from other assignment such as the Dakota County Drug Task Force, Schwartz said.
“Back when I was applying for jobs, 200 people applied for one job,” she said. “Today, 30, 50, maybe. We’re still getting good people. It’s harder to keep people in the profession for their entire career because people think, Why would I want to do that job again? Who wants to do that? Who wants to put their life on the line every day and have your freedoms possibly taken away, your family be berated in the media, and other things like that? Sometimes it isn’t as appealing.”
Council Member Dan Kealey said: “I’ve said it before — I think we have not done public safety justice in the last several years. And I wish I could turn the clock back and figure out why we didn’t, but now we have to.”
Council Member Dan Gustafson said the council has habitually pushed for more austerity when the administration proposes annual budgets.
“We have been very conservative to the detriment of where we are today,” said Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.
Kealey said the extent of the problems in police and fire were “filtered” from the council until it hired Lindberg as city manager in April.
Fire/EMS
Fire Department calls, about 80% of which are medical emergencies, are up 21% from this time last year, according to a department report.
“If we stay on this track, we’ll be at about 8,600 calls for the year,” said Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann. “When I started here as fire chief, we were a little over half that 11 years ago.”
The proposed new hires would raise department membership from 45 to 61.
The number of calls that overlap and tie up available crews, requiring mutual aid from other cities or ambulance services, is rising.
“The additional 16 staff will allow us to help the capacity issue,” Jungmann said. “We’re not going to be able to fix it all at once. It’ll help us right-size the staff for what we see today.”
And while fires are a minority of calls, they have risen by 40% since 2011 while staffing has risen by only 10%, according to the department.
Much of the rising demand for medical services is caused by an aging population, Jungmann said. That demand won’t be “neutralized” until “the baby boomer generation is in the rear-view mirror,” he said.
Communications
The council, which is holding sessions with all department heads in preparation for the 2023 budget, also heard from the Communications and Community Engagement Department June 21.
The 11-member department is seeking to add 3.5 new full-time-equivalent positions.
Understaffing citywide points to the need for an estimated 44.5 new full-time positions by 2032, according to the staffing study by Ehlers Public Finance Advisors.
