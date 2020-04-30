Letters urge governor, DNR commissioner to compel city to close playgrounds
A group of Burnsville residents continues to protest the City Council’s reopening of playgrounds in city parks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group has sent letters to Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen asking them to “immediately instruct” the city to close the playgrounds.
A third letter was sent to council members.
The April 26 letters allege the council is violating Walz’s April 18 executive order on outdoor recreational activities during the pandemic. The order will expire May 3 unless Walz extends it.
The letters also allege the council violated state statute by overruling City Manager Melanie Lee after city workers had begun on April 14 to post signs closing the playgrounds.
Statute dictates that “the city manager is responsible for carrying out operational activities relating to the city, which the Burnsville city manager did” until overruled by the council, the letters said.
The letters were written by Andrea Grazzini. Fourteen co-signers include former DFL state Rep. Will Morgan, a Burnsville High School science teacher; Lindsey Port, a candidate for the DFL nomination in Senate District 56; and Linda Kraemer, a retired Minneapolis VA Medical Center nurse who had pressed the city to close its playgrounds.
Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the National Recreation and Park Association, city staff decided on Monday, April 13, to close the playgrounds. Signs began going up on Tuesday, April 14.
During a work session hours later, a 3-2 council majority of Cara Schulz, Dan Kealey and Vince Workman directed staff to reverse the action. Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Council Member Dan Gustafson support the closure.
The council reaffirmed its direction during an April 21 work session in which Lee sought clarity on council members’ expectations during the COVID-19 crisis and eventual recovery.
More discussion on the playground issue is scheduled for the council’s May 12 work session.
The letters allege the council is violating a stipulation in Walz’s executive order that “individuals must not engage in outdoor recreational activities where they will come into close proximity with others from different households.”
They allege the council is violating a stipulation that permits outdoor activity “dependent upon” or that “derives its principal benefit from natural surroundings and open space.”
The letters allege the council is violating Minnesota Department of Natural Resources COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor recreation and facilities, which are cited in the executive order.
The letters allege violation of CDC guidelines cited in the executive order, including an advisory to not use playgrounds.
