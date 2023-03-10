Relatively inexpensive repairs to Burnsville’s water treatment plant could improve the taste and odor of the city’s drinking water.
A failed baffle wall in the 7 million-gallon basin that holds treated water “likely contributed to wide-ranging concerns raised by the community regarding water taste and odor anomalies,” said a city staff report.
The City Council voted Tuesday to authorize repairs that were originally estimated at $100,000 but, according to Public Works Director Ryan Peterson, could come in lower.
The city will wait until the repairs are made to launch a taste and odor study that was to include citizen input and recommendations for altering water treatment. In response to years of complaints, the council ordered the study, estimated at $65,000, last October.
The repairs will be “most definitely a benefit to taste and odor,” Peterson said.
The baffle wall was installed in 2012, after the city had begun adding surface water from the Kraemer Mining and Materials quarry to the water supply. The wall was a response to taste and odor complaints that mounted after surface water was added.
The wall forced groundwater upward so it would mix with the surface water to produce a more “homogeneous” blend of treated water that remained consistent from day to day, no matter how much of either was being pumped in, Peterson said.
Inspection in the last few months showed a section of the wall had broken, most likely from the force of groundwater pushing against it, Peterson said. Because the wall is inspected by a scuba diver every 10 years, it’s impossible to know how long it’s been failing, he said.
The repairs include fixing the wall and adding a “stilling well” that will reduce stress on the wall.
Repairs must be done before high summer water use begins in May, the staff report said.
Tasted and odor results should be known soon after the repairs are made, Peterson said.
