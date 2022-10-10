Schmidt siblings grew up in Burnsville
Siblings Alyssa and Matthew Schmidt grew up in a family of four children. The pair graduated from Apple Valley High School two years apart and from Winona State University one year apart.
Alyssa was a teacher in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196. Matthew was an assistant manager for Walgreens before taking a year off to explore his love of travel and flying.
The siblings — raised “on a beautiful tree-lined street in Burnsville,” Alyssa’s obituary said — died together Oct. 1 when the small airplane in which they were passengers crashed into a home in Hermantown, near Duluth.
Also killed was Tyler Fretland, 32, who piloted the Cessna 172 plane and was the only other occupant. Fretland and Matthew, 31, were friends and roommates living in Burnsville. Alyssa, 32, lived in St. Paul along with her partner, Amber Nasby, and taught second grade in Burnsville at Echo Park Elementary.
The trio had flown to Duluth for the day for a wedding, the Pioneer Press reported. The single-engine plane left Duluth around 11:10 p.m. Oct. 1 and reached an altitude of 2,300 feet before it crashed, the Pioneer Press reported, citing data from Flightware.com.
It went down south of Duluth International Airport, where the control tower reported it left radar after 1 to 1.5 miles, Hermantown police said. The plane hit the second floor of a home before coming to rest in the backyard. The home’s two occupants weren’t injured.
The plane crashed under “unknown circumstances,” the Federal Aviation Administration said. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Alyssa Schmidt
Schmidt graduated from Apple Valley in 2008 and earned her elementary education degree from Winona State in 2014. She had worked in District 196 since October 2014. Schmidt taught kindergarten before moving to third grade in 2020 and second grade this year, the district said.
Schmidt was “the most thoughtful, caring teacher I have ever met,” Thuy Jones, a District 196 parent and former outreach and engagement specialist in the district, wrote in a Facebook post.
“I feel for this world, because countless small lives will (have) missed the opportunity to be taught by her,” Jones wrote. “She made me feel so seen. She made me feel so loved.”
Schmidt’s “bubbly nature and energetic free spirit” were “on full display since the day she was born,” her family said in her obituary.
She was an active child, excelling at sports, school and other activities. Watching her siblings’ soccer games inspired her to try it. Schmidt went on to play Division II soccer at Winona State.
“She excelled on the field but more importantly in the classroom,” the obituary said. “It was here that she found one of her true gifts to the world, teaching the next generation. Alyssa invested so much time and energy into her craft. Her temperament, patience, empathy, and care for the well-being of others were a recipe for immediate success. Alyssa had an amazing way of engaging with children and extracting the best from each of her students.”
She also loved to dance, which was “a release” that “grounded her soul — if you have ever seen her in action you understand,” the obituary said.
“Several years ago, she met the love of her life, Amber, and the two experienced the world from a new lens,” it said. “They were inseparable beings that made each other better individuals. The love she gave for her family and young nieces was perhaps her strongest attribute.”
Schmidt and her brother are survived by their parents, Bill and Marlene Schmidt of Burnsville; siblings, Brad (Kristin) Schmidt of Denver and Kim (Adam) Slota of Chicago; and nieces, Keira and Jenna Schmidt and Mila and Margot Slota. They were preceded in death by their grandparents, William and Harriet Schmidt and Larry and Mary Regenscheid. Alyssa is also survived by her partner, Amber.
Visitation and services for both siblings were Oct. 6 and 7 at Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville.
Matthew Schmidt
As a child Schmidt developed an affinity for the water, spending much of his time enjoying beaches, water parks and water sports.
“Lake life brought out the best in Matt and allowed him to be his full, unvarnished true self,” his obituary said. “He had the wisdom to understand summers were short and never failed to take advantage of a weekend on the water.” He also excelled at soccer.
Schmidt loved holidays “and spent an inordinate amount of time decorating the family house with lights and good cheer,” the obituary said.
A business administration major with an emphasis in marketing, he graduated in 2015 from Winona State, where he was “fortunate to share his experience with Alyssa.” He went on to work at Walgreens, touching many lives with his “kindhearted approach to service,” the obituary said.
“Throughout his career he worked tirelessly to ensure his employees were treated with respect, that the job was done exceedingly well, and his guests enjoyed a first-class experience,” it said.
Schmidt’s love of travel grew “exponentially” in recent years.
“He entrenched himself in the flying community and built deep friendships with many pilots including Tyler,” the obituary said. “Over a year ago, Matt made the wise decision to take a year off work to further explore his love of flying and traveled many parts of the U.S. and Europe. In the many discussions on the subject, it become apparent that he had discovered what made him feel alive.”
Schmidt’s four nieces were among his life’s biggest joys, and he made it a priority “to be present for every life event, big and small, even though our family was separated by hundreds of miles. The children loved him dearly and will carry on his legacy as they live out their collective lives.”
Tyler Fretland
Fretland, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, has worked in the airline industry since October 2013 when he was a passenger service agent in Fargo, according to his LinkedIn page. Most recently an aircraft support mechanic for Delta Airlines, Fretland has also worked as an airport customer service move crew member, baggage handler and ramp operator, customer service representative and safety coordinator, according to his page.
“At a young age Tyler showed interest in flying and had talked about joining the Air Force so he could fly for a living,” his obituary said. “He later started working a job at the airport where his love for airplanes grew stronger. He moved to the Twin Cities to work for Delta and after a few years decided he was ready to jump into the cockpit and make his dream a reality. For the last three years Tyler has worked relentlessly to advance his knowledge in flying and ultimately wanted to be a pilot for Delta.”
He held a commercial pilot’s license issued in July 2021 and was certified in 2022 as a single-engine flight instructor, the Pioneer Press reported.
“Along with Tyler’s love of flying, he had a great sense of adventure,” the obituary said. “He loved to travel anywhere he could even if it was last minute. He enjoyed trips to Amsterdam, Thailand, Panama, Puerto Rico, and numerous locations in the U.S. He loved spending time outdoors during the summer and would go kayaking and hiking any chance he could.”
He had “a heart full of love and stayed in touch with many members of his family and friends from all walks of life. He had the ability to put a smile on anyone’s face by his jokes or his silly faces.”
Fretland is survived by his parents, Tom and Bonnie (Slaamot) Fretland; sister, Brianna Fretland; grandmother, Ruth Slaamot; godmother, LaVonna Skogberg; goddaughter, Elayna; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Duane and Delcina Fretland; grandfather, Martin Slaamot; uncle, Tony Slaamot; and godfather, Dan Neubauer.
Services and visitation will be Oct. 10 and 11 in Williston.
