Pixar dreams come true for BHS Hall of Fame inductee

Artist is directing his first feature film
Kelsey Mann won’t take the bait.
Of course he’s thrilled to be directing a feature film for Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios. But the project, begun in 2020, is in development and under wraps.
“Disney and Pixar would not like me to ruin any surprises,” Mann said. “I don’t want to ruin any surprises, either.”
Now in his 13th year with Pixar, Mann is gaining some hometown recognition alongside his new leading role at the legendary computer animation studio in Emeryville, California. Mann, Burnsville High School Class of 1993, is one of seven new inductees in the school’s Hall of Fame. The Bay Area resident will be back in Burnsville for the induction ceremony on Friday, Oct. 14.
Mann grew up loving movies, drawing and storytelling. That hasn’t changed.
“I was always a really good artist,” said the now-married father of teenagers. “I think I got voted best artist my senior year when they did an end-of-the-year award. I was always known as ‘the artist,’ the guy who could draw. Growing up, I loved drawing and I loved taking art classes.”
He was nominated for the Hall of Fame by 2006 inductee Tom Melchior, a retired BHS teacher and Mann’s favorite.
“He taught a class called Mythic Patterns,” Mann said. “It wasn’t until I took that class that my mind completely got opened up to what storytelling really is all about. Tom taught a story from the Greek myth kind of perspective. It opened up into movies and stories and poems and music. He just kind of covered so many things about story.
“It really made an impact on me and really caused me to love what I already loved even more, because I really understood what the writers and storytellers were actually doing to construct their stories. To me, it was a college-level course I took there at the school. I still have my notebooks from that class.”
Mann earned a fine arts degree at Northern Michigan University, thriving in a collegial setting where most of his classmates had been the best artists at their high schools, too. After college he was hired by Reelworks, a Minneapolis studio that produced commercials for clients including Hershey’s and the Minnesota State Lottery.
Mann first applied at Pixar in 2000 but was turned down. He and his wife, Julie, a nurse, moved out West anyway. She got a job at UCLA, while he took night classes in animation and eventually caught on with Cartoon Network as a storyboard artist.
“I would say that’s the big break that I got,” said Mann, 47, whose mother, also named Julie, still lives in Burnsville.
A friend helped steer him into a story artist job at Lucasfilm Ltd. The Manns moved north to Petaluma, California, and Kelsey worked on Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” TV series. Mann said colleagues advised him to be taciturn when encountering the boss, iconic filmmaker George Lucas.
Mann recalls one chance meeting in a long hallway at Skywalker Ranch, where the Lucas magic happens.
“It’s just me and him in this hallway,” Mann said. “I’m like, ‘OK, leave him alone and don’t talk to him.’ As we got closer, he looked up and said, ‘Hey, how you doing? Have a good day.’ ”
While working in TV Mann pined for feature-length films.
“All I wanted to do in my life was to make great movies,” he said. “It didn’t even matter if it was live action or if it was animated.”
He clung to the Pixar dream. In 2009, nearly a decade after receiving the company’s rejection letter, he finally broke through.
“They are cinema,” Mann said. “They don’t create just, like, cartoons, they are cinema that stands the test of time. I just wanted to be part of that. That’s why I kept checking the website. Eventually one day they had an opening for a story artist, and I applied. It took five months for them to even call me.”
“Monsters University” was the first film he worked on; he was promoted to story supervisor on the project. Mann was story supervisor for “Onward,” an urban fantasy adventure released in 2020. His only project as director, until now, was “Party Central,” a short in the Monsters franchise.
“It took me so long just to be accepted at the studio as a story artist,” said Mann, describing Pixar as a “humble” and “incredibly kind” workplace. “I never dreamed I would become a story supervisor, and that happened relatively quickly. ... So to have this opportunity where I get to direct a film, it’s just mind-blowing to me. I have to pinch myself that this is actually real.”
Hall of Fame Class of 2022
The other members of the Burnsville High School Hall of Fame Class of 2020 are Glenn Cleveland, retired teacher and coach; James Heighington, Class of 1991, technology and equity leader; Martin Kuz, Class of 1986, journalist (see related story); Colleen LePrell, Class of 1989, researcher and professor; Ron Ronning, retired teacher; and the 1977 state champion girls basketball team.
Cleveland and Ronning will be inducted posthumously.
