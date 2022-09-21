Police seek to educate, connect people with services
Panhandling in Burnsville is raising concerns among some residents and the Police Department.
Complaints have risen about panhandlers in general and trash being left behind, according to Police Chief Tanya Schwartz.
In some cases, people have complained of “aggressive” panhandling, such as being approached by a person asking for money while waiting in their vehicle at a stoplight, Schwartz wrote in an email.
The department’s Behavioral Health Unit will discuss its response in an Oct. 11 presentation to the City Council, Schwartz wrote. The response includes connecting with people soliciting money on road medians to determine if they need services.
A resident complained about panhandling during the citizen comment portion of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“We hear you and understand,” Schwartz replied. “We’ve gotten a number of complaints from the community.”
Other cities and states, including neighboring suburbs, are “successfully banning panhandling,” said Andrea Neuerburg, 13655 Oakwood Curve.
Schwartz wrote she’s not aware of any such bans in neighboring suburbs. Police are working with the city attorney to better understand First Amendment protections around the solicitations, she told the council.
“Our approach is to work together to educate individuals asking for money, drivers, and our community about what is legal and what is illegal when it comes to being on public roadways, sidewalks, and medians,” Schwartz wrote.
The Behavioral Health Unit has been working with Ally Services, a social services and homeless outreach team in Dakota County, to connect with people soliciting in medians to see if they need services or housing, Schwartz wrote. Police have invited Ally to join the Oct. 11 presentation to the council.
“We want to connect those in need to services and keep the roadways and median areas safe for pedestrians and drivers alike,” Schwartz wrote.
Neuerburg said panhandlers aren’t bad people but “are addicted to drugs,” making their actions unpredictable.
“When you have people soliciting money, they’re supporting a habit,” she said. “These aren’t well-adjusted people.”
She said she worries about noises and activity outside her home at night.
“We have a homeless encampment in our backyard sometimes, and it’s very scary, very scary,” Neuerburg said.
