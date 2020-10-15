Two Farmington residents were charged via summons in Dakota County District Court for felony theft by swindle following an alleged scheme where one would purchase items without paying full price at several area retail stores, and then returning them.
The Burnsville Police Department began investigating a series of shoplifting incidents from Dec. 20, 2019, to March 24, 2020, earlier this year.
According to the criminal complaints, they learned that Galiana Mikhaylovna Sagaydak, 41, of Farmington, would allegedly enter the store, select merchandise, and proceed to the self-checkout registers, only to ring up each item with a ramen noodle barcode ($0.35). She then left the store without attempting to pay the actual price for the items.
Throughout the investigation it was revealed Sagaydak did the same thing with several items from stores located in Anoka, Carver, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties.
Following the transaction, Aleksandr Anatolyevich Sagaydak, 39, of Farmington, and Galina Sagaydak would then allegedly take the merchandise to the guest service counter and ask for a return without a receipt.
They were issued a refund of the full price of the items on a store-issued gift card, according to the complaint.
During one of the returns Dec. 20 in Eagan, Aleksandr Sagaydak entered the store five minutes after Galina Sagaydak left to return the stolen items.
In total, the combined loss to the stores was approximately $4,893.
Alexsandr Sagaydak is charged with theft by swindle (aggregating), which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Galina Sagaydak was also charged with theft by swindle (aggregating) as well at felony theft (aggregating). She faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
