Welke wins $10,000 grant
Mary Welke’s well-traveled life in the arts has taught her as much about communist Poland as it has about farmland, prairie burns and the cycle of renewal.
It’s the latter she’s concerned with now. The Burnsville artist, who has a studio in her native northeast Minneapolis, has been awarded a $10,000 grant by the Minnesota State Arts Board. It will fund new paintings, an exhibit, a presentation and a painting workshop at the Northfield Arts Guild.
Her topic will be prairie and farmland cycles, an outgrowth of a long career rendering her visions of landscapes and nature in acrylic.
Welke will include prairie burns in the project. She plans to embed ash and organic materials from the fires in the paint and produce works that are big and experimental.
“I want to torch some stuff, too,” Welke said. “I want to learn how to use a torch and have some torched material in my painting. And I want to make them bigger” than the 48-inch canvasses that fit in her car.
Welke has spent her life in the arts — painting, graphic design, arts management and fundraising — and did a stint as associate director of individual giving for the Guthrie Theater before opening her studio, Mary Welke Art, on Central Avenue Northeast.
She grew up in “Nordeast” with second-generation Polish parents and grandmothers who spoke no English. Welke brought krakowska sandwiches for lunch when many of her classmates were eating peanut butter and jelly.
She swam in the Mississippi River and played in nearby fields, sealing her love of nature. Raised in an unstable household, with a mother who died when she was a teenager, Welke finished high school in Anoka and immediately signed up for vo-tech school in Minneapolis.
She studied commercial art and soon got a job with a Minneapolis printing company, producing mock-ups of logoed business forms.
“There was no support structure — zero,” she said. “I had my first apartment when I was 17, my first car, and I had a job and went to school.”
Drawn to her Polish heritage, Welke earned scholarships in the 1970s and 1980s for study at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, including a year and a half stint of language, cultural and arts study. It was during the country’s Solidarity movement and the communist government’s martial law crackdown, Welke said.
“Oh, God — it was so paranoid. People were so sullen and cranky. Everything was grey. There was nothing in the stores. People were very unhappy,” said Welke, who visited Poland two years ago with her husband, Rich Bleyhl, and marveled at the turnaround from communist days.
Welke earned a bachelor of fine arts at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and a master of fine arts at Pratt Institute in New York City.
She was living in Seattle when she returned to Minneapolis for the Guthrie job in 2005. After vowing never to return to her native Nordeast, Welke bought a house in what was becoming the city’s premier visual arts enclave.
“People kept saying, ‘Mary, you have to go back and see it — it’s like night and day,’ ” said Welke, who moved to Burnsville five years ago with her husband, whom she met when he hung the blinds at her Nordeast home.
The paintings of cropland and prairie burns she has made recently evoke other locales — and, she said, have gotten a rise from some of her studio customers.
“I can’t tell you how many people came up to me — people from North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin — and they shared their farm stories with me,” Welke said.
She has a son who sparked her interest in prairie burns after showing her some photos. Welke said she plans to work with Prairie Restorations Inc. on her finding subject matter for her Northfield Arts Guild project.
Welke has also explored life cycles and renewal through her paintings of skin-shedding birch trees.
“I love that idea of renewal,” she said, noting that both of her parents were alcoholics. “Because I feel that myself.”
