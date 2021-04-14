A grade-separated interchange with a roundabout is proposed for the congested intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation proposes to lower Highway 13 and run Nicollet over it, with a roundabout immediately south of the highway in the Heart of the City.
A short road section looping east from the roundabout would connect to a new signalized intersection on 13 east of Nicollet. The intersection would carry less traffic than the signalized intersection at Nicollet and be further from ramps to Interstate 35W, improving safety, said Chris Chromy of Bolton and Menk, a MnDOT consultant.
The $30 million project is one in a series planned for the Highway 13 corridor between Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville and Highway 169 in Savage.
In Burnsville, MnDOT is also proposing a $25 million grade separation at Chowen Avenue, with the highway on top and a roundabout diamond interchange; and a $25 million overpass for Washburn Avenue.
The first project in the corridor — improvements for safety and freight access at Dakota and Yosemite avenues in Savage — is funded and scheduled for 2022.
Nicollet Avenue could be next, Chromy told the Burnsville City Council at a work session Tuesday.
“When is always contingent on when we can find the money to do it,” he said. “$30 million is a lot of money.”
The city has submitted the project to 2nd District U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, whose office is seeking project ideas in anticipation of possible massive federal infrastructure spending.
“So we do want that jobs plan to get passed,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion American Jobs Plan.
Burnsville has for years tried to get federal funding for a pedestrian overpass at Nicollet and 13. Continued development of new housing in the Heart of the City, the forthcoming addition of a bus rapid transit station at the southwest corner of the intersection and the Burnsville Transit Station north of the highway have raised demand for a safe pedestrian crossing.
A trail is planned for one side of the Nicollet overpass, Chromy said.
“The whole pedestrian factor in this particular plan is by far the most appealing and exciting for me,” Council Member Dan Kealey said. Crossing 13 on foot, bike or in a wheelchair appears to be a “harrowing experience,” he said.
Kautz said pedestrians must cross four lanes to get to the middle and then have to wait for another light cycle as heavy volumes of traffic roar by.
“I feel anxious for them,” Kealey said. “It’s terrible.”
If the project gets federal funding, a pedestrian overpass probably won’t, Burnsville Public Works Director Ryan Peterson said.
“We’re talking a lot about the pedestrians, but that is a really poorly functioning intersection for vehicles as well,” he said, calling 13 and Nicollet a “failing” intersection.
According to MnDOT, the Highway 13 corridor is plagued by traffic that exceeds capacity, causing congestion and delays; higher-than-average crash numbers at several intersections; unsafe and inefficient movement of trucks; and poor pedestrian and bike access.
MnDOT and other agencies began studying corridor improvements in 2019.
