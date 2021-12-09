The METRO Orange Line, which opened for service on Dec. 4, breaks the mold for transit in the Interstate 35W corridor south of Minneapolis.
The bus rapid transit line is different from the freeway express buses that have run between downtown and the suburbs for four decades, said Charles Carlson, director of BRT projects for Metro Transit.
“The Orange Line’s really about connecting the different places across the corridor” rather than traditional commuter service, he said. The 17-mile Orange Line will provide “all-day service between destinations” at 12 feature-filled new stations in Burnsville, Bloomington, Richfield and Minneapolis.
Carlson led a round-trip tour for journalists Dec. 3 that began at the new Heart of the City Station at the southwest corner of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville and entered downtown Minneapolis via the Orange Line’s specially built 12th Street ramp.
The Orange Line — Metro Transit’s fourth BRT service — is meant to capture “walk-up riders,” Carlson said, pointing to the Maven Apartments complex on Travelers Trail, across the street from the Heart of the City Station. Many more units are under construction in the Heart of the City.
Local riders catching an Orange Line bus can also park free in Burnsville’s nearby Heart of the City Ramp, Carlson said.
The Orange Line ends at a second Burnsville station, a northbound-only stop at Travelers Trail and Burnsville Parkway. The line could eventually extend south to the Burnsville Center area, where the city is promoting redevelopment. Dakota County has studied an extension, Carlson said.
“There’s a lot of planning going on right now for the future of the mall and renovations and other changes that might occur,” he said. “Because of that it’s a little tough to say exactly where that stop should be. For that reason, it’s a bit in the future on when that extension would occur, but it’s still very much a vision for the future to extend this line to that major activity center.”
The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority has added a new local route to capitalize on the Orange Line, which will have 15-minute departure times most of the day on weekdays.
The MVTA’s new Orange LINK, Route 425, provides service to local destinations including the MVTA’s Burnsville Transit Station, Burnsville Center, Fairview Ridges Hospital and Burnsville City Hall.
John Gessner can be reached at john.gessner@ecm-inc.com or 952-846-2031.
