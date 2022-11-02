District 191 will hold public meeting
Facing potential opposition to a massive housing development on the Metcalf Middle School site, the District 191 School Board plans to hold a public meeting to explain its pending sale of the 35-acre property.
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage board members agreed Oct. 27 to arrange the meeting, which the city of Eagan has requested. The plan is for members to attend the special board meeting along with the would-be developers, who will be asked to air their plans.
The school, one of three the district closed in 2020 because of declining enrollment and excess building capacity, is on Diffley Road in Eagan at the Burnsville-Eagan border. The district has a purchase agreement with North Dakota-based Syndica LLP, but the $12.3 million sale hasn’t closed yet.
On Sept. 13 three developers showed the Eagan City Council their concept plan for a 536-unit development with a 318-unit apartment building, 152 townhomes and a 66-unit housing co-op for people 62 and older.
Comprehensive plan and zoning changes needed for the project, called Metcalf Park, require a four-fifths vote of the five-member council. Some residents in both cities are pushing council members to oppose the plan, Mayor Mike Maguire said. But the city hasn’t received a formal proposal, so at this point public outreach should rest with the landowner, he said.
“I encouraged them as they make their decisions to engage the public and to engage their constituents, who are also our constituents,” Maguire said in an interview. “At the end of the day it’s a conversation, I would argue, that should probably take place between School Board and constituents.”
The district has received two emails about the project, officials said at an Oct. 27 board workshop. But the city of Eagan has received “a lot,” said Board Chair and Eagan resident Lesley Chester.
“We’ve heard that if they continue to get calls like that, it will likely waver their desire to want to vote favorably, which would then negate the project,” Chester said.
The concept plan from Enclave Cos., Pulte Homes and Lifestyle Communities drew plenty of critiques from Eagan council members Sept. 13. Council Member Paul Bakken said he opposed the project’s density and would prefer single-family homes with a mix of townhomes. He also called for a possible nonprofit use, which Council Member Cyndee Fields endorsed. She also suggested more senior housing with room for boats and campers.
Council Member Gary Hansen suggested fewer apartments. Council Member Mike Supina said the site is appropriate for high-density housing. Maguire, voicing support for the project, pointed to the estimated $660,000 it would generate in city taxes.
After the Sept. 13 council meeting someone produced a neighborhood flier urging residents to pressure city officials, Maguire said. He said he suspects many of the opponents live south of the school in a primarily residential area that includes duplexes and twin homes, a senior living facility and an area of primarily single-family and twin homes.
Misconceptions about the project’s status in the review process have spread, Maguire said. The developers haven’t decided whether to press ahead with the original plan, make modifications or bring a new plan, he said.
“I assume that flier is essentially what started us getting emails,” the mayor said. “It’s premature to be advocating with the city because we don’t have an application in front of us.”
The proposed sale is part of a district review of several of its properties. The district has already sold River Ridge Education Center. It plans to sell 2 acres of parking space at Diamondhead Education Center, though no offers are pending. Interest in the property has come mostly from multifamily housing developers, according to Ehlers, the district’s finance consultant.
Sioux Trail and Marion W. Savage elementary schools, which the district closed with Metcalf in 2020, aren’t for sale, the board has said in a resolution on its open properties.
But Savage city officials are now asking if the district would sell M.W. Savage to make room for residential development, Chester said.
Decisions could be affected by plans for another property, Cedar School in Eagan, which houses the district’s alternative high school and some Intermediate School District 917 programs.
That district hasn’t decided whether to rent more or all of Cedar or abandon it while consolidating program locations, Chester said.
The district is seeking an exemption from the state Legislature that would allow it to channel funds from some property sales to the general fund instead of paying off existing debt on the properties first.
Closing on the Metcalf sale is expected only after the Legislature approves the exemption, according to a report from Ehlers.
Holding a public meeting on the land sale and development concept is “atypical” for a landowner, said Stacie Kvilvang of Ehlers.
“Usually, landowners don’t hold these meetings,” she told the board. “But they (Eagan officials) just really view that you guys are a public entity and you have a responsibility back to the public for this. So we’re acquiescing and saying yes, we’re happy to host a meeting and answer the questions that are out there.”
