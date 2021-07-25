One person was killed and a male suspect was arrested in a shooting Friday near Aldrich Avenue and Burnsville Parkway in Burnsville.
The victim’s name was being withheld pending family notification, Burnsville police said Friday evening. The shooting occurred at about 6:35 p.m.
No officers were injured. There is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Burnsville police at 911. People outside of Dakota County should call 952-322-2323.
