Older sibling in double fatal car-race crash sentenced

Third-degree murder sentences are 12.5 and 15 years
The older of two siblings whose high-speed car race caused a double fatal crash on County Road 42 in Burnsville nearly two years ago was sentenced Friday to prison terms of 12.5 and 15 years for third-degree murder.
Camille Dennis-Bond, 21, of Burnsville, will serve the terms concurrently, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced in a news release.
Dennis-Bond was convicted in December of the two murder counts, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm and one count of careless driving.
Dakota County District Judge Tim Wermager also sentenced Dennis-Bond to 38 months on the criminal vehicular operation charge, to be served concurrently with the murder sentences, Keena said.
Dennis-Bond and her brother, Leon Bond, who was 17 at the time, were racing eastbound on April 4, 2021, when Leon Bond’s car T-boned a Honda CR-V turning left onto Newton Avenue in Burnsville.
The Honda’s two occupants — Dalton Lee Ford, of Burnsville, and Tayler Nicole Garza, of Woodbury, both 22 — were killed.
Leon Bond’s Chrysler 200 was traveling at 93 to 100 mph at impact and had reached a speed of 114 mph five seconds before, authorities said.
Dennis-Bond’s Chevy Malibu, traveling in the left lane slightly behind her brother, just missed also striking the Honda, authorities said.
A witness said the Honda “basically turned into powder and split in half” when struck, authorities reported. Another said the two drag-racing cars were going a “bizarre” speed.
Leon Bond, prosecuted as a juvenile, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder. In January he received an adult sentence of 25 years, 12.5 for each count. The adult sentence was stayed and Bond was placed on juvenile probation until age 21 with several conditions, including a long-term placement at the Red Wing Correctional Facility.
Dakota County prosecutors’ attempt to try him as an adult was rejected by the state Court of Appeals.
