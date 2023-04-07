Official from Burnsville’s early days turns 100

‘I think it’s a great city,’ Wahlberg says
For Richfield resident Charles Wahlberg, Burnsville started out as a Sunday drive destination with the family. But the open space and farm fields interrupted by scattered subdivisions proved irresistible.
“We liked what we saw so we decided to move out of Richfield to come over here,” said Wahlberg, who was an architect with BWBR in St. Paul and later became company president.
He built a single-story house in 1959 at 6 Ridge Road in the Valley Highlands development between Nicollet Avenue and what is now Interstate 35 W.
When the neighbors got curious about what was going on at the Town Hall, they recruited Wahlberg to monitor the situation. He attended meetings, won election to the board in 1963 and followed that with election to a term on the Village Council after Burnsville incorporated.
Still living in Burnsville, at The Rivers senior housing on River Hills Drive, Wahlberg isn’t sure when asked if he’s Burnsville’s oldest living township, village or city official.
But he turned 100 on April 6, so place your bets accordingly.
“I think it’s a great city,” said Wahlberg, who was treated on his birthday with a party at The Rivers attended by Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, who read a city proclamation honoring him. “I’m proud to have been a part of the building. I drive around town and see it today and I can say, with honesty, ‘Hey, I was a part of this.’ ”
Burnsville was “essentially seven or eight different neighborhoods” when he arrived, said Wahlberg, who found the Town Board’s public proceedings puzzling.
“When I think back on it, it was almost comical,” he said of the early meetings at the township maintenance building on County Road 5. “If somebody had something to discuss with the council, they walked up to the table and kind of leaned over and had a conversation with the board members. And it was perfectly fine to walk up there and lean over and listen to the save conversation.
“Then, on top of that, the Town Board never voted on an issue at the time. They would listen. Then they would wait until everybody in the audience got tired and went home. Seriously. And then they would vote on it. So nobody knew how they voted.”
Walhberg said he defeated Town Board Chair Wally Day, a farmer, in his first election.
“Whatever he decided, that’s what the rest of the board decided,” Wahlberg said. “He couldn’t believe it, couldn’t believe it when I beat him in the election.”
The growing number of single-family residents had their interests, and Burnsville’s longtime farmers had theirs, Wahlberg said.
“And I would say what ensued was probably typical of all the suburbs,” said Wahlberg, who has an independent-living apartment at The Rivers. “It starts out a bunch of farmers and then all of a sudden they’re selling off their property and people are building private homes. Over time, the single-family owners outnumber the farmers. And the farmers, all they’re interested in is selling the land and getting a higher price. They didn’t care what went in next to them. But the single-family residents did.”
Wahlberg takes credit for hiring Burnsville’s first building inspector.
“No one had any experience hiring and firing. I did,” he said. “I kind of directed the procedure. And we hired a very competent professional staff.”
Wahlberg served when Burnsville successfully fought an attempt by Bloomington, initiated in 1961, to annex the township and tax-rich Black Dog generating plant owned by Northern States Power. The state Supreme Court ruled against the annexation attempt in April 1964, clearing the way for Burnsville’s incorporation as a village in June 1964.
That set in motion preparation of Burnsville’s first comprehensive plan to prepare for its inevitable growth. Wahlberg said he and some other residents had thought the planning process was overdue. Burnsville was reclassified as a city in 1974.
Wahlberg was on the Village Council that hired Burnsville’s first full-time administrator, Patrick McInnis.
“It turned out to be a great hire, because he knew the job and he did a great job as manager,” Wahlberg said.
After his single terms on the Town Board and Village Council, Wahlberg didn’t seek reelection.
“I decided that being a councilman wasn’t all it was cracked up to be,” he said. “You’re a target.”
The twice-married father of three left Burnsville after his divorce in the mid-’70s but was lured back to the area later in life by reconnecting with an old family friend, Marylou Aune. Marylou and her late husband, Ken, had led Wahlberg’s first campaign for office.
“I found out she was a widow. I was a widower. Voila,” said Wahlberg, who lived with Aune but didn’t marry her.
He’s lived at The Rivers for a number of years since her death.
“They were my campaign managers, and some years later we almost ended up as husband and wife,” Wahlberg said.
