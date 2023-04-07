Official from Burnsville’s early days turns 100

Photo by John Gessner

Charles Wahlberg, a former Burnsville township and village elected official, turned 100 on April 6.

‘I think it’s a great city,’ Wahlberg says

For Richfield resident Charles Wahlberg, Burnsville started out as a Sunday drive destination with the family. But the open space and farm fields interrupted by scattered subdivisions proved irresistible.

