Nursing duo bonded during 25 years at Vista View

Nurse Wardell retiring
Retirement is breaking up the old gang in the health office at Burnsville’s Vista View Elementary School.
Certified nursing assistant Donita Luth says she has a few years left to work, but they’ll be without nurse Barbara Wardell, who put in her last day June 5.
Hired a week apart in August 1995, the gang of two has more years at Vista View than all but one other staff member. The pair bonded through work, proximity (they live a mile apart in Savage), the shared challenges of having young sons with special medical needs and sheer chemistry. They’ve been through nine principals and interim principals together.
With her higher certification Wardell carried more medical responsibility than Luth, but both were on the front lines for a generation.
“Basically I see all the kids that come in that are sick or injured,” Luth said. “I’ve had to call 911.”
Sometimes teachers coming to the health office wouldn’t know one from the other, Wardell said.
“We just really liked working together,” she said. “If I was not in the building I knew it was in excellent hands because I fully trust Donita to be able to do stuff or to call me if she had a question.”
Both were a bit overwhelmed when they started in 1995. Wardell had moved back to the Twin Cities with her husband, Scott, after six years as director of nursing Watonwan Memorial Hospital in St. James, Minnesota.
Luth recalls being handed a 4-inch-thick health and safety manual by then-Principal Paul McDowall that she studied at the cabin on summer vacation.
“We just flew by the seat of our pants,” Wardell said. “Paul McDowall had to show us what head lice looked like, because neither one of us had ever seen head lice. Now we have a little collection on a piece of paper in the office.”
It’s instructive for parents, she said.
“Lice happens,” Wardell said. “Anybody can get it. It does not determine if you are clean or dirty or rich or poor or anything. You get it.”
Wardell quickly learned that school nursing is different than leading a team of nurses with a medical staff for backup.
“You have no respiratory team, you have no extra nursing staff — it’s all you, your office, your call,” she said. “A kid comes in in distress, what are you going to do about it?”
At the end of their first year the pair made a pinky-swear deal to return together or not at all.
“If we needed to take time off, we’d cover for each other,” Wardell said. “If we had concerns, we supported each other. We became bonded — it just happened.”
Originally, Wardell worked 15 hours a week and Luth 25. Under a newer system, Wardell has been working 24 hours and Luth 36.
Luth has at times covered at other schools in District 191, including Sky Oaks and Sioux Trail elementaries and Burnsville Alternative High School. She said she turned down a chance to go full time at the alternative school.
“Vista View’s my home,” said Luth, whose husband, Dan, is a former District 191 School Board member. “I know the families. I know the staff.”
Wardell, 65, has a second job helping run Montgomery Orchard, an apple orchard, winery and cidery she and her husband own. Now it will be her first job.
“And with the schools closing (District 191 schools Marion W. Savage, Sioux Trail and Metcalf) and the changes that were going on, I thought, you know what, there are a couple of young nurses here that really need to stay,” she said. “It’s been great, but if I step away at this point, that will give them an opportunity.”
Said Luth, “It’s been a good combination. We’ve made a good team.”
Her new partner in health care will be nurse Jo Ann Nagy, who’s coming to Vista View from Nicollet Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.