Not if, but how has been district’s mantra, Battle says

Online academy, Pathways expansion lay ahead in 191
Not if, but how.
That’s been School District 191’s approach to delivering instruction since the start of the pandemic, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Superintendent Theresa Battle said in the annual State of the District address May 20.
The virtual address included a nod to district nurses and a look ahead to next year’s debut of a permanent online school and continued expansion of the career-exploration Pathways model to all grades.
“We have been trailblazers in responding to an unprecedented challenge from the first week that schools were closed to students in March of last year, when we organized and distributed Chromebooks to students so they could learn from home,” Battle said. “At that time, we didn’t know how long students would be away from school. It was a risk to hand out 7,000 devices.”
The district immediately invested in staff development for the new learning model.
“It wasn’t a matter of if we were going to make a distance learning work,” Battle said. “We only asked how we were going to make it succeed. And over the past year, that has been a mantra. Not if, but how.”
The district opened this school year with a staggered start, bringing more students back to school each week, giving students and staff time to acclimate to new health protocols, while still providing distance learning to families that wanted it, Battle said.
“That staggered start ended up being a model that Gov. Walz would use later in the year,” she said, noting that the district also provided meals in the community and continued to offer safe child care, eventually expanding to serve middle school students.
The district’s “vigilance when it came to student and staff safety” prompted some criticism it was being too cautious, Battle said.
“Hearing from those voices helped me understand our community better, and helped ensure we didn’t settle for what was easy, and I’m grateful for that,” said Battle, a second-year superintendent who was an administrator in St. Paul schools for many years.
Teachers, custodians, food service workers, educational assistants, principals and other employees “gave every measure of themselves to support our students, our families and each other,” Battle said.
“Our school nurses — led by the incomparable Bernie Bien — have been irreplaceable during this pandemic,” she said. “When we had a case of COVID in our schools, they conducted tracing with a strict eye on following protocols to keep students and staff safe. But we didn’t just put entire classes or grade levels in quarantine. We followed the protocols so as many students as possible could stay in school.”
The district never had to close an entire school because of an outbreak, even after returning elementary students to full in-person learning this winter, Battle said. “And when students were required to quarantine, we made sure they had the resources they needed to keep learning with live instruction even from home.”
She pushed back at the idea that 2020-21 has been a “lost year” with students “falling behind.”
“But falling behind what?” Battle said. “Everyone is going through this together. Yes, instruction has been interrupted and students are feeling social and emotional effects, and we’ll need to continue to address both of these concerns going forward.
“But students have been learning skills that they’ll use for the rest of their lives, including skills and growing the confidence to be independent. They problem-solved for themselves as they learned new technology and new ways to connect with others. They became teachers themselves, sharing what they learned with peers and even helping teachers navigate a new world of Zoom meetings and screen sharing.”
Looking ahead
Perhaps the biggest change for the next school year will be the launch of the One91 Virtual Academy, which “fits perfectly into our districtwide Pathways model by providing another personalized learning experience,” Battle said. “Many of our students have thrived with distance learning because of the flexibility and independence it allows, and next year, they’ll be able to continue in a school that is not just delivering instruction online, but is built for online instruction.”
Even before the pandemic, the district announced plans to expand Burnsville High School’s Pathways model to the rest of the district, including prekindergarten.
“Despite all the disruption, we were able to put some pieces of that plan in place this year,” Battle said.
At the two middle schools, a new daily schedule provides fewer transitions and longer blocks of time for math, reading and language arts “so students can get more personalized learning every day,” Battle said. “Advisory periods have evolved to focus more on social-emotional learning and career and college readiness.”
At the elementary level, Pathways planning is underway.
“Our goal is to ensure that students at every school have access to those learning opportunities — including things like instrumental music, entrepreneurship, computer science and advanced learning — sparking their excitement, curiosity and wonder so they realize all the paths that are available to them,” Battle said.
The high school is considering adding criminal justice, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing to its career-oriented Pathways programs, she said.
“Outside organizations see what we’re doing — our focus on access, rigor and equity — and they want to be part of making it happen,” Battle said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.