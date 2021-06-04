Motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 35W between Burnsville and Bloomington will encounter a full closure starting at 10 p.m. Friday, June 4.
Northbound I-35W will close between the I-35/I-35E/I-35W split in Burnsville and 106th Street in Bloomington. The following ramps will close at 9 p.m.:
- County Road 42 ramp to northbound I-35W
- Northbound I-35W ramps to/from Burnsville Parkway
- Northbound I-35W ramps to/from Highway 13
- Southbound I-35W ramps to/from Cliff Road
- Southbound I-35W ramps to/from Black Dog Road
- Southbound I-35W ramps to/from 106th Street
Motorists should follow the signed detour using I-35E, Highway 77 and I-494 or find alternate routes to bypass the closure.
All northbound I-35W lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 7.
Southbound I-35W and all associated entrance and exit ramps within the area will remain open.
The closures are part of a multiyear project to replace the I-35W Minnesota River Bridge between Burnsville and Bloomington. The work will include reconstructing the bridge spanning the Minnesota River and 106th Street, replacing pavement from Cliff Road to 106th Street and constructing a trail between Black Dog Road and Lyndale Avenue.
For more information about this project or to sign up for email updates, visit: mndot.gov/metro/projects/i35wbloomington.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
