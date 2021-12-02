Dakota Child and Family provides testing, vaccines
The atmosphere was almost festive Nov. 6 at Easter Lutheran Church in Eagan. There were treats and raffles for the kids and their parents, who were excited to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of their 5- to 11-year-olds.
In three hours, 600 youngsters got their first shots, said Heather Tidd, executive director of Dakota Child and Family Clinic in Burnsville. Bolstered by nearly 100 volunteers, it was the nonprofit clinic’s first venture into the community for a child vaccination event.
The show hit the road again on Saturday, Nov. 27, for second shots in Eagan and first shots at Levi P. Dodge Middle School in Farmington.
“We’re hoping to do well over a thousand kids tomorrow,” Tidd said. “We’re pretty excited. It’s exhausting by the end of the day but a super-fulfilling thing to do, and it feels really good to know that hopefully this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic. Once we can get our kids safer, hopefully we can start to move past this.”
A nurse practitioner clinic that serves many uninsured or underinsured families, Dakota Child and Family has been a port in the pandemic storm. Clinic staffers and volunteers have given about 12,000 COVID tests in the last year and a half, and the clinic is a partner to three school districts.
“I don’t even know how to put into words what a strong partner they are,” said Bernie Bien, lead licensed school nurse in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191.
“They embrace what the community needs,” she said. “When I reached out to them about providing a testing on-call for our students that we’re sending home ill, they didn’t say, ‘What are you talking about, we’ve never done anything like that.’ They just took it on and said, ‘Let’s find a way.’ ”
The clinic has tested about 150 students and staff in 191 at its convenient location on Horizon Drive near Highway 13 and Cliff Road. It’s tested another 150 in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196, working out of the district office. A testing partnership with Lakeville Area District 194 begins Dec. 6.
As testing was ramping up in the summer of 2020 the clinic was asked by Dakota County Public Health to host a community site. Tidd, who was community outreach manager at the time, Miranda Noll, her predecessor as executive director, and nurse practitioner Gretchen Moen, the clinic’s founder, put together a program.
“Originally it was drive-up testing three times a week, where we would test 300 people a day and it was just a huge production,” Tidd said. “That was for the first three months.”
The clinic expanded its testing days and established a call-ahead system enabling staff to come outside and test people in their cars.
It was a convenient location for the community, especially after a state testing site at the former Pier 1 store in Burnsville closed last year, said Bien, who recalled trying to enlist local pharmacies to provide drive-up testing.
“Nobody took a bite at it,” she said. “But Dakota Child did.”
The clinic ended its open community testing at the end of October but is seeking funding to restart it, Tidd said.
“Because it’s needed, and people continue to show up and call,” said Tidd, a Lakeville resident who started using the clinic for her own children 18 years. She began volunteering at the clinic 15 years ago, became a paid staffer and has been executive director since January.
Across all its services, including COVID, the clinic uses many volunteers, among them doctors, nurses and students in nursing and public health, she said.
“I really hope this is the beginning of the end,” Tidd said of the pandemic. “I know we’re exhausted. Everybody’s exhausted. it’s time to start moving more toward some sort of normal. The vaccine is going to play a huge part. We’ve got to get everybody vaccinated.”
