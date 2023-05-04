Legacy lives on in District 191
John Blomer has swindled and been swindled. When the stakes were highest, at the US Chess Federation’s National Middle School Championships in Austin, Texas, he — and his team — emerged on top.
Swindles are tricky moves that can turn a player’s losing position into a winning ambush.
“You’re in a worse position. And then you did something that basically turned the game around, and now you’re winning,” said Blomer, a Nicollet Middle School eighth grader. “That’s what the masters call swindling. It’s fun when it happens.”
Blomer led Nicollet to its first national chess championship at the US Chess middle school nationals April 21-23. Nicollet won the blitz competition of breakneck games that give players five minutes to make their moves, anchored by Blomer, who finished 13th individually.
The Burnsville school nearly won another national title in the classical U700 section, finishing second by a half-point to longtime rival Intermediate School 318 of Brooklyn, New York. Scorers for Nicollet were Merielle Johnson (who was undefeated and finished third), Ben Davis (fourth), Sammy Porta (17th) and Minhphuong Le.
The weekend was another chapter in a seemingly endless volume of chess excellence in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
Over 52 years of coaching that began in high school and college, Nicollet coach Brian Ribnick’s teams have won 33 national championships and 35 state titles. Most were at Metcalf in Eagan, which was a junior high for most of his career and later became a middle school.
The retired math teacher has continued to coach. With the last of his players from Metcalf, which closed in 2020, now graduated from middle school, the Ribnick legacy is firmly replanted at Nicollet.
It shows, according to Blomer, who said he was “bad” at a game he started at age 5 until he came under Ribnick’s tutelage.
“He’s the person that brought all of us up to where we are,” said Blomer, of Burnsville. “He put us to a certain point and then he made us teach the other beginners and then he would teach those beginners as well, and then we just skyrocketed in our skill level. It’s all thanks to Ribnick.”
Other Nicollet players scoring in the blitz competition were Porta, Theo Diep, and Emery Gehrkre. Diep, of Eagan, and Blomer are co-captains of the Nicollet team, which entered 14 players in blitz and brought 18 to Austin.
Walking into the competition with no time to spare after a flight delay, the blitz team fought off higher-rated teams in a “stunning” performance, the coach said.
Like his co-captain, Diep felt the thrill of the swindle.
“If you’re in a loss position, you can’t just keep playing so-called ‘correct’ moves where you try to, like, solidify your position, because you’re already down a piece, and if they continue trading off pieces, you’ll eventually lose,” Diep said. “So you have to try something crazy, like some random attack or anything to win.”
Both co-captains outplayed their assigned national ratings, which accumulate in increments of hundreds and are used to group players for competition, Ribnick said.
Blomer’s 13th-place blitz performance was “extraordinary” against much higher-rated players with similar finishes, he said.
“He greatly outperformed his rating and was completely brilliant,” the coach said.
Diep finished 11th in the U1100 section, which also seemed out of his depth if you believed the seedings, Ribnick said. Diep’s “self-discipline and his brilliant talent” have catapulted his game after only two years of play, the coach said.
“He did an incredible job by finishing 11th because he wasn’t anywhere close to the 11th seed,” Ribnick said. “He was on the bottom half of the seeds, and he outdid himself tremendously.”
In other results, Nicollet’s Levi Spitznagle went undefeated while placing fifth in the U900 section.
More than 400 teams and 1,250 players competed in Austin.
Ribnick’s assistant coaches are Mark Burtnett and Tyler McDonald. The lead trainer is Nels Truelson.
