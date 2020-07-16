Will come on top of repairs
Usually filled this time of year with frolicking young children, the popular water feature at Burnsville’s Nicollet Commons Park remains closed for a $720,000 maintenance project.
When it reopens next year, the improvements will include more than just repairs.
A City Council majority agreed at a work session Tuesday to spend about $500,000 more to expand the water feature’s splash-pad amenities.
Presented options ranging from $300,000 to $650,000, council members settled on a target of $500,000. That would include raising the number of water jet fountains from five to 21 and adding more LED lights and other features to the facility, which consists of a concrete river with five ponds.
Officials plan to include activator buttons children can push to shoot water — like those at the Cliff Fen Lions Splash Pad in Burnsville’s Cliff Fen Park.
Council members cautioned against putting too much of the urban park’s central plaza in the line of fire from user-activated jets, and nixed the idea of “misters” in the park’s obelisk monuments.
But most welcomed city staff’s proposals to make the water feature even more adventurous for children.
“It is such a draw, not just for this community but for communities all around us,” Council Member Dan Gustafson said. “They love that park.”
Officials underestimated the water feature’s popularity when the park opened in 2004, when “the water play feature industry” was in its infancy, a staff report said. Instead of people dangling their toes in the water, the chief users became young kids in swimsuits.
Eventually, “The (state) Department of Health called us up and said, ‘This is a pool,’ ” Public Works Director Ryan Peterson said.
The city upgraded the facility in 2009, and it was classified under state law as a “special purpose pool,” the report said.
Parts of the feature are now in disrepair with broken pipes, cracked concrete, leaking lights, obsolete water-circulating and jet components, clogs from tree and shrubs debris and excessive water loss, according to staff. The city has budgeted up to $750,00 for repairs.
The closing gave parks officials a chance to consider enhancements. Splash pads have grown more popular in the last decade, the city has increased its focus on “placemaking” and more than 500 new apartment units are up or expected in the Heart of the City, giving the park more potential users, said Recreation and Facilities Director Garrett Beck.
“I tend to be in favor of enhancing Nicollet Commons to become more of what people have been wanting it to be all along, which is more of a water playground” that is “more interactive,” Council Member Dan Kealey said.
Council Member Cara Schulz said she supports the repairs but was the lone dissenter on enhancements.
“To me, the enhancements are a want,” she said. “We have a lot of needs coming up. I think we’re in such financial uncertainty, especially going into 2021, that it just doesn’t look right, when so many people are struggling financially in our city, to do this.”
Funding for the enhancements comes from the park dedication fund, whose sole purpose is expansion of the parks system, Peterson noted.
“I understand,” Schulz said, adding that she expects the city to be stretched financially in all areas, and “I don’t care what bucket you get that dollar out of.”
New development has boosted the park dedication fund, Kealey said, predicting “record attendance” next year at city parks and the water feature.
With the pandemic, “Our parks have suddenly become a greater asset than they ever were, because people are sort of stuck inside not being able to do a lot of other things,” Kealey said.
Officials hope to reopen the water feature by next Memorial Day (May 31). The enhancements will be bid as alternates so the council can choose the features it wants. The project is “nontypical,” and it’s uncertain if bids will come in low or high, Peterson said.
