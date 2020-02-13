MnDOT studying 13 corridor in Savage, Burnsville
The safety of pedestrians and bikers crossing Highway 13 at Nicollet Avenue is a top priority for Burnsville in a new study underway of the congested state highway.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation-led study will cover the portion of 13 from Highway 169 in Savage to Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville.
The study was prompted largely by the need for intersection improvements at Dakota and Yosemite avenues in Savage, which provide truck access to the Ports of Savage on the Minnesota River.
With five tenants, including Cargill, the port area is “really active,” said MnDOT Principal Planner David Elvin. “Access for the trucks is critical, and right now it’s not working very well.”
MnDOT is taking on the larger corridor study to get a “coherent vision” of how the east-west highway is functioning, which should help make the case for federal funding of future corridor projects, Elvin said.
“From what we’re hearing at the open house this week, the congestion pretty much starts at the Savage city limits and goes the whole corridor,” Elvin said. “It depends on time of day.”
Burnsville City Engineer Jen Desrude is on the study team and represented the city at an introductory open house Feb. 5 in Savage.
“The few people I talked to really did hone in on the peds and bikes crossing at Nicollet,” Desrude said.
Pedestrian and bike safety is “a clear need,” Elvin said. “It’s different from the freight need that we have down at the other end of the corridor, but it’s critical for the economic success of that development area in Burnsville.”
The signalized intersection at 13 and Nicollet carries 37,500 daily trips on 13 and 16,300 on Nicollet from the south, Desrude said.
With the Burnsville Transit Station on the north side of 13 and the Heart of the City district on the south, pedestrian crossing demand is high. Long wait times to cross the highway have caused some “frustration and risk-taking behavior,” according to a MnDOT report.
The city has applied in past years for federal funding for a pedestrian bridge over 13 but has yet to make the cut. Officials have speculated that the addition of a transit station in the Heart of the City could improve their odds.
The Burnsville Heart of the City Station, serving the Orange Line bus rapid transit line along Interstate 35W, will be built at the southwest corner of Nicollet and 13. It will be one of two Burnsville stations when the line begins operating in late 2021.
The other signalized crossing along the Burnsville corridor that contributes to traffic delays is at Washburn Avenue, Desrude said. Designed to carry 45,000 trips a day, a portion of the corridor west of I-35W is over capacity at 55,000, according to Elvin.
An above-grade crossing completed several years ago eliminated a choke point at County Road 5 in Burnsville.
Freight traffic is high in the corridor, which carries 5,000 trucks a day and accounts for 8 percent of daily traffic — nearly twice the truck burden on an average metro highway, according to MnDOT.
Trucks taking left turns into the Ports of Savage create backups, Elvin said. And with frequent intersections along the corridor, heavy trucks with slow acceleration can’t get up to full speed, causing more delays and bottlenecks.
“We’ve had our traffic people out there counting and doing visual inspections,” Elvin said. “Quarter-mile backups are typical in the afternoon.”
The entire corridor has six intersections and three road segments with above-average crash rates, according to MnDOT.
MnDOT is aiming to finish the corridor study this year, get environmental approval for the Dakota and Yosemite projects in 2021 and complete final designs for those projects in 2022.
“We’ve been making improvements along the corridor over the last 20 years or so,” Elvin said. “This is a continuation of that process.”
Partners in the study are the cities of Burnsville and Savage and Dakota and Scott counties. The study includes an environmental assessment of the Dakota-Yosemite project.
