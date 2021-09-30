A third round of federal COVID-19 relief funding is expected to generate $16.14 million for Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
Most of the money won’t be tapped until the 2022-23 school year, according to Lisa Rider, executive director of business services. Uses will include continued funding of teaching and other positions added with previous rounds of relief payments, she said.
The sum has already been allocated but a formal application is due Oct. 1, she said.
Under the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress, schools must use 80 percent of the relief funds for keeping students healthy and learning and 20 percent for enrichment opportunities outside the normal school day.
Funding priorities are direct student support, including academic and social-emotional recovery and acceleration; strengthening connections between families and schools; and mitigating the effects of COVID-19.
“We recognize that academic instruction has been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rider told the School Board Sept. 23. “Our programming and services will be provided to address our student needs as a result of that disruption, including academics, social-emotional growth and mental health.”
The district’s spending plan calls for continuation of positions added with previous relief funds: 14 full-time teaching positions, two full-time technical-clerical positions, five full-time interventionist-specialist-credit recovery positions and two full-time cultural liaison positions.
The two cultural liaisons, who haven’t been hired yet, will work primarily on language translation, “which is a weakness of ours at the moment,” Rider said.
The plan calls for $4.24 million in spending on direct student support, including $2.25 million for classroom teachers in the early grades and the district’s online Virtual Academy and for specialist positions.
A total of $1.1 million is earmarked for enrichment activities such as summer camp for students learning English, student mentoring, subsidized childcare, tutoring and after-school enrichment programs.
A total of $220,000 will go to strengthening family-school connections, including the two liaison positions and the Family Involvement for a Rich Education parent academy.
A total of $1.26 million is earmarked for air cleaning and filtering, custodial cleaning supplies, updating of student vaccine records and helping families catch up on missed vaccines.
Maintaining all current district programs and services will get the largest share, $8.25 million, with another $2.17 million going to budget reserves.
The district has until September 2024 to spend the money.
“There’s clearly a fair amount of money here,” Board Chair Eric Miller said. Superintendent Theresa Battle said officials are “keeping a keen eye” on ways to sustain the added services after the aid has expired.
“I hope we keep that well in mind, because it’s not going to be there forever,” Miller said.
Previous rounds of COVID-19 relief funding brought the district $7.19 million and $2.73 million.
