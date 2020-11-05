Other DFL incumbents win comfortably in District 51
Residents in eastern Eagan will have someone new representing them in the Minnesota House, but the political party will remain the same.
Liz Reyer of the DFL party appears to have won a spot in House District 51B.
Reyer received 60.24 percent of the vote. She was up against Fern A. Smith, a Republican, who came in with 39.67 percent.
“I’m proud the voters choose me,” Reyer said. “I have to say to Fern Smith, we both did a great job of staying on issue and staying on substance. I really appreciate that from her side. I’m just excited to get to work.”
The incumbents in the other District 51 races look like they will retain their seat.
In House District 51A, which covers western Eagan and northern Burnsville, Sandra Masin looks like she will serve her seventh non-consecutive term.
With all precincts reporting, Masin received 61.78 percent of the vote and Republican challenger Patrick J. Zurick had 38.5.
For the State Senate seat in District 51, Jim Carlson will serve a fourth term.
He finished with 61.24 percent of the vote. Challenger Douglas D. Willetts, Republican, had 38.64.
The House 51B seat was open after incumbent Laurie Halverson indicated last spring her intention to retire from the Minnesota House. Instead, Halverson ran for Dakota County Board of Commissioners and won.
Reyer’s goals as a member of the Minnesota House is to continue to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as improve the economy, bring good jobs to the state, work on climate change and address structural racism and disparities.
“One of the things that was really powerful was my message of inclusiveness and improving disparities, and it resonated across all demographics,” Reyer said.
Reyer said that instead of knocking on doors, she spent much of the campaign working the phones and conducting Zoom meetings.
“We did no door knocking,” Reyer said. “I took the data about COVID really seriously and respectfully wanted to protect people. We spent countless hours on the phone and wrote thousands of hand written postcards so people would know what I stood for.”
This was Reyer’s first campaign, but she said she been involved in other campaigns before.
“This was a whole different thing,” Reyer said. “I didn’t really know that I would enjoy it as much as I did. It was awesome.”
She said she doesn’t think she’s taken a full day off in six months.
Once she heard Halverson wasn’t running, she ran for the DFL endorsement and campaigned in the primary.
“The fact that I’m not absolutely exhausted tells you I was doing it right,” Reyer said. “My goal all along was to bring the issues forward. Independent of the outcome, I really wanted to amplifying the messages.”
