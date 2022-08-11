No gear, just fun stuff
No pickleball paddles. No balls. No pickleball gear at all. Fried pickles? Pickle pizza? Find ’em elsewhere on the Minnesota State Fair grounds.
Burnsville resident Kim Schueller’s new State Fair booth will deal only in pickleball-themed stuff, from T-shirts and ball caps to wine glasses, can coolers, keychains and coasters.
Think of them as party favors pickleball loyalists might get a kick out of when gathering after a few rounds of the nation’s fastest-growing sport, Schueller suggested.
Her booth, called The Pickleball Court, will debut at this year’s fair, which runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5. It will be located on the upper level of the grandstand at the east end of the Hideaway Speakeasy.
All the items are created by area artists, and Schueller knows many. She owns The Holly House Boutique, a south metro-based gift boutique that also has a State Fair grandstand booth and operates an eight-week Christmas boutique. For the last four years it’s been in Burnsville — two at Burnsville Center and two at the 101 W. Burnsville Parkway building. Holly House also runs late-summer and spring pop-up boutiques at the Cliff Lake Centre mall in Eagan.
Schueller said artists who answered her pickleball call “have really used their imaginations.”
“I have about 12 to 15 of the artists who are building up inventory for this,” said Schueller, who has lived most of her 56 years in Burnsville. “It’s totally handcrafted items; you will not find these anywhere.”
Pickleball, of course, has already come to a refashioned tennis court near you. The paddle-and-ball sport shrinks the dimensions of a normal tennis game and, Schueller said, seems most popular among people in the 50 to 70 age range, though younger people are also joining in.
She’s taken up the game since coming up with the Pickleball Court concept.
“Pickleball makes you feel very successful,” Schueller said. “You don’t have to be athletic to learn it. It’s very community-oriented. It’s very social. It’s a lot of energy, it’s a lot of movement, but it’s not hard. It’s a great workout but not strenuous. Being a beginner is fun. Being an advanced player is fun. There are courts going up everywhere. Communities are forming around pickleball.”
In other words, it inspires good feelings that might move a player to buy a comfy pair of pickleball pajama pants, a faux designer license plate or a set of coasters stamped with “Day Dinking” and “I Have a Dinking Problem” (a “dink” is a soft shot that’s hard to return).
Schueller took up pottery painting while raising her two children and was a Holly House artist when she bought the business in 2014. This will be Holly House’s sixth year at the fair.
Schueller said she rents her booth space for $5,000 and hopes to pay less for the smaller Pickleball Court space.
“It’s 12 days,” she said. “The amount of traffic you see is insane. In my opinion, it’s not very expensive.”
More information on The Pickleball Court is at www.thepickleballcourt.net.
