May be needed as Burnsville upgrades aging facilities
Burnsville’s plan to renovate its fire station on the north end of town could grow into construction of a new station on a different site.
Fire Station 2’s current site at 12155 Parkwood Drive is too cramped to accommodate drive-thru vehicle bays, according to city officials.
If drive-thru bays are to be the standard for the upgraded station, it appears it will have to go elsewhere.
That’s not a foregone conclusion, officials said at a City Council work session Tuesday. But Mayor Elizabeth Kautz cast doubt on renovating the 34-year-old station on its 13,500-square-foot site south of Highway 13.
Trucks and ambulances must be backed into its six vehicle bays.
“I know the site that we have now is not going to be the highest and best use and excellence of service that we expect,” Kautz said.
The site isn’t suited for drive-thru bays, said Assistant Fire Chief Terry Ritchie and Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Garrett Beck, who oversees planning of city construction projects.
“There’s a lot of challenges on that site,” Kautz said.
The station upgrade is in the early planning stages. Ritchie said fire officials have scouted some properties in the area for a new site but haven’t analyzed response times from those locations.
With little vacant land left, the city might have to tap some of its parkland, the mayor suggested. Townhomes now occupy once-vacant land next to the fire station, she said.
City Hall, maintenance facility also on tap
The project is part of a new phase of upgrades to aging city facilities that was initiated about a decade ago, Beck said.
Two projects have been completed. A new $18.6 million Fire Station 1 on Newton Avenue in the south end of town opened this year. And a $10 million police station renovation, including an enclosed garage for squad cars, was completed in 2018.
Next up are Fire Station 2, City Hall upgrades and improvements to the city maintenance facility at 13713 Frontier Court. Planning will include outreach to residents for their views on the projects, officials said.
A “placeholder” sum of $26 million is set aside in the city’s building fund, said City Manager Gregg Lindberg. The city has dedicated utility franchise fees paid by ratepayers for the projects, but the fees may be insufficient to fully cover future projects, officials have said.
In the new planning phase officials are taking a fresh look at facility needs that may have changed even in the last few years.
The 43,781-square-foot City Hall, built in 1989, is the primary work space for 83 full-time employees, eight seasonal employees and varying numbers of volunteers, interns, consultants and contractors, according to a city staff report.
The 50,500-square-foot maintenance facility, built in 1995 and expanded by 33,152 square feet in 2008, houses 65 full-time employees and up to 56 seasonal employees.
“Since their design/construction, operations, security needs, and services delivery have changed,” the report said.
Staff work areas, collaborative spaces, meeting spaces and storage space are “at a premium” at City Hall and the maintenance facility, “leaving little to no opportunity to grow or adjust to changing service demands.”
The new or upgraded Fire Station 2 will address firefighter health and wellness, reflecting recent research about risks from toxins and carcinogens at fire scenes. The new Station 1, which replaced a facility built in 1975, is considered state of the art.
“When you build the nicest fire station in the Midwest, it’s hard to top that,” Council Member Vince Workman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.