New river bridge open; trail opens ahead of schedule

The new Minnesota River bridge between Burnsville and Bloomington is open, along with its bike and pedestrian trail.
Four lanes in both directions and a MnPASS lane are open from Cliff Road to 106th Street. The crossing consists of two bridges, one northbound and one southbound, with an 8-foot separation.
The multi-use trail opened “a couple weeks ago,” a year ahead of schedule, said Kirsten Klein, spokeswoman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Metro District.
The trail is the first bike and pedestrian Minnesota River crossing along Interstate 35W.
“The new trail is really a benefit to people who travel in the area, whether you are someone who uses the trail recreationally or it’s your commute to work,” Klein said Tuesday during a virtual public meeting tailored mostly to the bicycling community.
“Having traveled by bike in this area since 1994, it is very rewarding to see this new avenue of travel!” one meeting participant said in a written comment.
The trail connects to the Black Dog segment of the Minnesota River Greenway Trail in Burnsville and to a new trail at Lyndale Avenue South in Bloomington.
The $147.6 million project replaced a 60-year-old bridge and raised the freeway on the Burnsville side out of the floodplain. But unfinished business remains for the trail.
The section between Cliff Road and Black Dog Road remains in the floodplain and is prone to long closure periods. Burnsville City Engineer Jen Desrude said the city applied for a federal grant to raise the trail section by 4 feet.
The grant is for projects in 2024, but the city is ready to go if funding is available earlier, Desrude said. The grant would pay 80 percent of the cost, with the city paying the rest.
At the current elevation, the section averages 18.25 to 36.5 days a year under water, she said, noting that the averages were exceeded in 2019, a year of record rains.
The raised trail would be flooded only four to seven days a year, Desrude said.
The project requires new easements from Xcel Energy, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and MnDOT, Desrude said. It also faces several state and federal regulatory steps, she said.
On the Bloomington side, some have called for a trail connection at 106th Street, closer to the grade of the freeway than the Lyndale access in the river bottom.
“It would have been great if it could have connected further to the north,” but it wasn’t feasible, said Bloomington Civil Engineer Amy Marohn. A future connection at 106th will be explored, she said.
Snowplowing the trail will be done by the cities when snowfall is limited to a couple of inches, Burnsville Public Works Director Ryan Peterson said. Heavier snowfalls will be plowed by MnDOT.
The trail is a “nonmotorized facility” under state law, which allows some low-powered vehicles such as low-speed electric scooters and electric bicycles, said Mackenzie Turner Bargen, pedestrian and bicycle coordinator at MnDOT’s Metro District.
“Mopeds, definitely not, and anything similar to that would be a no, I believe,” she said.
