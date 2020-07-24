New president ‘grew up’ with Burnsville Rotary

Manley has goals for civic group
You can take Heather Manley out of Burnsville, but good luck extricating her from Burnsville Rotary.
A serial entrepreneur with an IT firm in Minneapolis, a distilling company that sells spirits in seven states and her own line of boutique spices, Manley always makes time for Burnsville Rotary.
“I live in Minnetrista. I drive 45 minutes to go to the groups,” said Manley, 43. “But I wouldn’t join another group because of my ties there. Everyone means so much to me. I’ve known them since I was, like, 8 years old when I was doing Armful of Love with my dad. I grew up in Rotary.”
The daughter of the late Richard Manley, a longtime Burnsville resident and Rotarian, was installed July 1 as 2020-21 club president after serving a year as president-elect.
The hard-charging 1995 Burnsville High School graduate has goals to regrow and diversify the aging civic group while paying obeisance to those who built it.
“There was definitely a core group of 10, 20 guys that just really were passionate and contributed a lot to Rotary,” Manley said. “A lot of them were like my second dad.”
As a teenager she worked with her real and second dads to form a nonprofit that raised funds for Burnsville’s skateboard park, which has been upgraded several times since opening in 1998 in Civic Center Park.
“It was a Rotary-based project led by my dad with heavy, heavy support from the city,” said Manley, who has since put down her board.
“I am not as coordinated as I used to be, and even then I wasn’t that good,” she said. “I just liked hanging out with cool people.”
But her persistence in going through channels and helping see the project through was a sign of things to come, said Dave Porter, 82, one of Burnsville’s first Rotarians and still a member of the lunchtime group Manley leads.
“ ‘You have to be organized, you have to decide how to get it done, you have to go to the city,’ and Heather did it,” Porter said, recalling how her father made sure she held up her end of the bargain. “That was an example early on of the fact that she’s good at setting a goal and determining a process and then doing it.”
Her father’s death in February 2017 at age 71 was a blow.
“I am heartbroken but only because I was lucky enough to love so hard,” she wrote in a Facebook post at the time.
Chartered in 1976
Burnsville Rotary was chartered in 1976. Some years later it split into two clubs to accommodate members’ varying schedules, Manley said. The Burnsville Breakfast Rotary Club now meets at 7 a.m. Thursdays at Chianti Grill in Burnsville, while the lunchtime Burnsville Rotary meets Mondays at 12:05 p.m. at Morgan’s Farm to Table (though the lunch group now meets via Zoom, and the breakfast club meets in person and via Zoom).
The two collaborate on some projects such as the annual Rotary wine-tasting fundraiser, which will be held Nov. 5 at the Ames Center, she said.
Manley has been a Burnsville Rotarian since 2007, when she and her brother Sean bought out her father’s technology consulting firm, On-Demand Group. With an undergraduate degree in fine arts and a master’s of business administration, Manley has also indulged her foodie side and love of fine spirits in her business career.
In 2011 she launched Heather’s Dirty Goodness, a line of low-salt, high-flavor seasonings she said was inspired in part by her father’s heart disease. In 2014 she launched Crooked Water Spirits, an award-winning line of craft spirits that Manley, a certified whiskey sommelier, crafts herself.
A former president of the Minnesota chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, she helped establish the Minnesota Women Business Owners Hall of Fame.
Manley is also a 2015 inductee in the Burnsville High School Hall of Fame, nominated by Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, with whom she had worked on the skateboard park two decades earlier.
“I’ve always been a big Heather fan,” Porter said. “Because she was so independent, energetic, open to ideas and new things. That made her just fun to be around.”
Her lunchtime Rotary club has about 40 members, after peaking at 75 about a decade ago, Manley said.
She has goals — 60 members a year from now, 100 in three years and 150 in five — and a system of metrics to determine if the club is reaching them.
“It’s an older group,” Manley said. “As our group ages, I want to make sure people can join at 60, at 50, at 30, at 20.”
She also hopes to diversify a Rotary that “in Burnsville, historically has been pretty white and male” (though Porter gives the club high marks for reaching out to women before many others).
“Because I was born and raised in this Rotary, I have a personal commitment that I just want to see this group be the best it possibly could be and deserves to be,” Manley said. “We gave $120,000 to our community last year. We support over 35 nonprofit organizations. People have given so much sweat equity because of their love for Rotary and giving back, I’m excited to share that story with everybody.”
