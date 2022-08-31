New Nicollet principal passionate about giving students voice

Becquer also welcomes back middle school sports
Nicollet Middle School Principal Frannie Becquer was looking forward to a new position at the Burnsville school even before landing its top job in July.
She was going to serve as associate principal with new Principal Chris Bellmont, but before the switch was made, Bellmont was named the new assistant superintendent in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191. Becquer then interviewed for the principal job and was hired.
“Middle school is my passion. I adore middle-schoolers,” she said. “I was more than excited to come over when we were asked to do the switch.”
Becquer is eager for the restoration of team sports this year at both District 191 middle schools. She also plans to add opportunities for student affinity groups at Nicollet, which she did last year at Burnsville High School as an assistant principal.
Becquer replaces Angie Pohl as Nicollet principal. Pohl is now principal of Vista View Elementary and the K-5 One91 Virtual Academy.
Becquer taught upper elementary students for more than 15 years in St. Paul (as well as middle school when that district placed sixth grade in a middle school model). She has five years of middle school and elementary administrative experience in Robbinsdale and Brooklyn Center.
Now in her sixth year in District 191, Becquer spent the first four as secondary instruction coordinator and AVID director in the district’s Systems Improvement and Student Achievement department.
Districtwide administrative experience was invaluable, said Becquer, who counts overseeing the transition to block scheduling at the middle schools among her prized achievements.
“One of the things that was really getting in the way of so much stuff at the middle schools was I think they had like an eight- or nine-period day,” Becquer said. “Think about that. There were like 10 transitions that you’re asking middle school students to go through. And that, just developmentally, is not even appropriate to have middle school students doing that.”
As a BHS associate principal last year Becquer oversaw 11th grade and supported ACT testing. She also worked to expand the number of and participation in student affinity groups, in part by allowing them to meet during the school day. After-school groups such as the Black Student Union, Asian Student Association and Muslim Student Association already existed.
“There’s a group of kids who can’t access that,” Becquer said. “If we say there’s a group of kids who can leave school for a sport, I think they can take one period a week for an affinity group.”
K-12 settings are ripe for affinity groups, according to Becquer. She called raising student voices in “safe community spaces” a personal passion.
“Whenever you look at a place that’s having culture issues or things are a struggle, I always say if you don’t feel like you belong you will burn the place down,” Becquer said. “If you feel like you belong you will protect it and you will create an amazing culture. I don’t think I’m saying anything that hasn’t been heard when we say many of our students who come from marginalized communities don’t feel like they belong in school. They don’t feel like their voice is heard.”
Becquer said she hopes to embed groups into the school day at Nicollet as well. “We’re working on it,” she said.
Sports teams “are like the original affinity groups,” said Becquer, who is glad to see them back after being absent in recent years because of district budget cuts.
Fall offerings are boys and girls cross country and soccer and girls tennis.
Winter offerings are boys and girls basketball and boys and girls wrestling (a combined team between Nicollet and Eagle Ridge Middle School, housed at Nicollet).
Spring offerings are boys and girls track and boys tennis.
“I think everybody knows when you have students involved in sports and activities, it absolutely helps academic performance and the community within a middle school,” Becquer said. “Also, it helps our high school teams. Most students won’t go out and try a sport in ninth grade, but they will as a sixth-, seventh- or eighth-grader.”
