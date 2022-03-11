New name, new twists on traditional festival

Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster targets diverse community
In with the new does not mean out with the old for Burnsville’s longest-running community festival.
But there is a name change signaling where organizers are taking the annual post-Labor Day event.
The Burnsville Fire Muster is now the Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster. International music, food and art are being added to this year’s event, set for Sept. 6-10 with the main festival days on Friday and Saturday. Organizers are also boosting activities to draw teens to 30-somethings.
The new name “focuses on ‘Burnsville Festival’ and ‘Fire Muster’ is downplayed, because we want to change the narrative and get people to start talking about the ‘Burnsville Festival,’ which is something for everybody, rather than a ‘Fire Muster,’ which most people have no idea what it is unless someone educates them on it,” said Dan Kealey, chair of the event’s board.
“That has hampered the attendance in recent years from new residents moving in.”
New residents in the growing city are increasingly people of color, who comprise 38.6% of the population — a 12.5% increase since 2010, according to 2020 Census data. Enrollment in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 is more than 60 percent students of color, Kealey noted. Burnsville’s population has grown from 60,306 in 2010 to 64,317.
“It’s a very deliberate goal of mine to make this festival more diverse and inclusive of our entire community,” said Kealey, a City Council member and past council liaison to the Fire Muster board who has been involved in the event for 16 years. “That’s a statement that has resonated with everybody. I run into people all the time and talk to them about it.”
With new elections last fall, the board has expanded from five members to 13, 11 of them new, Kealey said. Three are people of color: Sanaa Hersi, Danny Rubio and Patricia Benet To, he noted. They serve on an international music subcommittee with Board Member Abigail Alt, also a District 191 School Board member, Kealey said.
Margaret Garvey, one of two remaining board members from last year’s Fire Muster, embraces the mix of new and old.
“I feel that new promotes growth and inclusiveness,” said Garvey, who started with a booth for her real estate practice before becoming a Fire Muster volunteer and joining the board.
“The expansion that’s going on now with a lot of the new that’s coming in, I see nothing but a joyous time for the community that whole week,” she said.
The Burnsville Fire Muster, also known as the Burnsville Fire Muster and Community Celebration, officially started in 1980, evolving from a neighborhood-based gathering, according to the event website.
Burnsville resident and fire equipment collector Roger Jackson and some of his friends displayed the collection one day each summer at the old Diamondhead Mall and concluded with a short equipment parade up Nicollet Avenue.
City leaders looking to start a community festival took him up on his suggestion to fashion it around the fire musters popular in New England.
Fire trucks old and new are a staple of the Burnsville event, featured in the Saturday parade and displayed on the festival grounds in Civic Center Park. The 2004 Fire Truck Parade was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest such parade, with more than 120 trucks.
Those numbers are well off their highs, but Kealey expects the same number of trucks from last year — about 35, mostly classics — at this year’s event. And the Minnesota Fire Engine Club, the collector group whose members supply most of them, now has a representative on the Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster board, Kealey said.
“Nothing that is existing is going away,” he said. “We’re just bringing in more.”
Rock and country will remain beer-tent staples Friday and Saturday nights on the Walser Main Stage, with the Johnny Holm Band slotted on Friday, Kealey said. Announcement of a “national touring band” is coming for Saturday, which will also feature fireworks at about 9:45 p.m., he said.
The Walser International Stage will debut on the amphitheater stage facing the hillside in Civic Center Park. The plan is to run six international acts from 1-7 p.m. before the main-stage entertainment, Kealey said.
The one-day International Festival of Burnsville, which returns July 16 to Nicollet Commons Park, has become a local world music tradition.
“My approach to this is our international community deserves more than one stage of performances one day a year,” Kealey said.
He’s seeking a strong international presence of food, arts and crafts and merchandise vendors.
“We expect more than 40 vendors will attend the 2022 festival,” Kealey said. “I don’t think the festival’s ever really deliberately gone after arts and craft and merchandise sellers the way we are,” he said.
Building on recent Fire Muster additions, Kealey said organizers are working to expand skating competitions at the city’s skate park and a battle of the bands sponsored by The Garage, the all-ages music club located in Civic Center Park. Zombie Boardshop on Buck Hill Road in Burnsville will handle the skating competitions.
“We’re going to make this something we market, we organize and we brand,” Kealey said. “We’re going to brand it the Zombie Garage Zone.”
A new Burnsville Fire Muster and Festival website will launch in coming days, Kealey said. The current site is www.burnsvillefiremuster.org.
