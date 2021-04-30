Two new members have joined the Burnsville Rotary Club.

Andrew Johnson has been the franchise owner of Chick-fil-A in Burnsville since the restaurant opened in September 2015. He began his Chick-fil-A career in 2006. He lives in Prior Lake with his wife and five children.

Karyn Braddock is general manager of Anchor Builders, a small residential design-build firm. She co-owns and operates Akagi Jiu-Jitsu, a combat sports gym in Bloomington, with her husband, Topher.

They live in the West Buck Hill neighborhood of Burnsville with their five children.

