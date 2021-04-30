Two new members have joined the Burnsville Rotary Club.
Andrew Johnson has been the franchise owner of Chick-fil-A in Burnsville since the restaurant opened in September 2015. He began his Chick-fil-A career in 2006. He lives in Prior Lake with his wife and five children.
Karyn Braddock is general manager of Anchor Builders, a small residential design-build firm. She co-owns and operates Akagi Jiu-Jitsu, a combat sports gym in Bloomington, with her husband, Topher.
They live in the West Buck Hill neighborhood of Burnsville with their five children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.