New development director familiar with Burnsville’s challenges

Thomson faced similar ones in Maplewood
Maplewood, population 41,000, is a first-tier suburb of St. Paul. Burnsville, population 64,000, is 14 miles from downtown Minneapolis.
But they’re alike in key ways, observes Jeff Thomson, who was Maplewood’s community development director before starting the same job in Burnsville in October.
Both cities are fully developed and trying to stay vibrant as they age. Both have massive regional shopping malls built in a bygone era and surrounded by sprawling brick-and-mortar retail sectors. Both have strong medical sectors, with a hospital in each city.
And like Maplewood, Burnsville is “a very diverse city as well in terms of its population,” Thomson said.
“What I really was drawn to was the diversity of Burnsville,” he said, from its people, neighborhoods and housing types to a business community encompassing retail, medicine, manufacturing and professional services.
Thomson was hired to replace Jenni Faulkner, Burnsville’s longtime community development director, who retired in May. His department oversees planning and economic development, building inspections and permitting, and code enforcement and rental housing licenses.
Thomson arrives at a time when officials are redoubling efforts to tend to aging residential neighborhoods and redevelop parts of the city’s commercial and industrial landscapes.
The City Council, which voted Tuesday on its 2023 budget and levy, was expected to include a more than threefold hike in the Economic Development Authority levy. The city’s administration says raising the EDA levy from $297,500 to $1 million, with another $880,000 increase over the following three years, is needed to properly fund residential fix-up programs and redevelopment costs the private sector alone may not bear.
“There’s clearly discussion going on about economic development priorities and strategies,” Thomson said. “I’m excited to be here for those conversations.”
Thomson, 41, is no stranger to this area. He grew up in Bloomington and graduated from the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield. His first city government job was an internship in Apple Valley.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology at the University of Notre Dame, switching from architecture after finding he was more interested in city planning and urban design than in building design.
“That’s why I switched to sociology, focusing on urban studies,” Thomson said.
He started his career as an entry-level planner in Minnetonka before going to Wayzata as director of planning and building. He earned a master’s of public administration from Hamline University in 2011.
Thomson was Maplewood’s community development director for the last three and a half years.
Thomson arrived in Maplewood just after it had finished its North End Vision Plan for the area encompassing Maplewood Mall, surrounding retail properties and the M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital campus.
A market study suggested retail had been overbuilt, and the area’s future lay in new mixed uses such as entertainment, housing, hospitality and medical offices, Thomson said.
Maplewood Mall will go on the auction block next year and is expected to sell at a discount, according to news reports.
In Burnsville, roughly half of the 1.1-million-square-foot Burnsville Center was auctioned off in October 2020, fetching $17 million — a fraction of the $64.2 million that was owed on the property.
Like Maplewood, Burnsville has a mixed-use vision for its mall-anchored retail area, which stretches along County Road 42 from the freeway interchanges east of the mall to County Road 5.
The surrounding retail in the area dubbed Center Village is “successful and thriving,” Thomson said. The big mall, not so much.
“Certainly, I’ve been in the Burnsville mall a couple times now in the early weeks (as community development director), and there’s a lot of vacancy, a lot of lack of ongoing investment in the maintenance of the shopping center,” Thomson said. “You can see that.”
Burnsville Center and Maplewood Mall share the albatross of large vacancies left by the exit of their Sears stores. Burnsville officials have been looking to Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that manages a portfolio of vacant Sears and Kmart properties, for cooperation on redevelopment schemes. Now, however, Seritage shareholders have approved plans to sell the properties on the open market, Thomson said.
“I would say they are as slow-moving in Maplewood as they have been in Burnsville,” he said. “The south end of Maplewood Mall is a vacant Sears, very similar to this one.”
The overall Center Village plan “incorporates a lot of what we’re seeing, certainly nationally and locally in malls, which is a transition to more housing, more entertainment, more kind of experiences,” Thomson said. “That’s the conversation that has happened with a lot of these malls as online retailing has kind of taken their segment of the retail sector. What the bricks-and-mortar retail can provide that online retail can’t is experiences.”
Burnsville is well behind many metro cities in building funds to aid private redevelopment projects, the city’s administration says. Costs such as building demolition and environmental remediation can render such projects unfeasible without public dollars, Thomson said. Buying and assembling land for sale to developers is another potential cost.
“There are real hurdles to the market coming in and delivering grander, broader redevelopment projects,” Thomson said. “We want to make sure that we are a partner in facilitating those projects to the extent that is needed.”
The city’s housing stock also needs attention, he said. Burnsville has fix-up loan programs as well as a grant program for fixing minor property code violations, but backers say current funding is dwarfed by the potential need.
“Certainly, there’s a lot of new housing in the multifamily sector that’s been built in recent years. ... But in terms of our existing housing stock, it’s no secret that we’re aging,” Thomson said.
