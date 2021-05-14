Commercial slipping as percentage of market value
New apartments are leading the growth in Burnsville’s tax base as commercial and retail properties slip.
The market value of apartments grew by 8.56% from 2020 to 2021 as the city’s total market value grew by 4.81%, according to a report from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, the city’s financial consultant.
Commercial market value continued to grow during that period, but apartment valuation as a percentage of city tax base has eclipsed commercial valuation since 2019, a reversal from previous years, according to the report.
Single-family homes remain the largest driver of market value, totaling more than 60% consistently.
Commercial valuation growth from 2020 to 2021 was 3.25%, outpaced by growth in single-family valuation (3.95%) and industrial valuation (6.97%).
Burnsville Center’s market value has plummeted, Jason Aarsvold of Ehlers told the City Council at a work session Tuesday. The regional mall’s value has dropped from $134 million in 2018 to $66 million, he said.
The city is seeking to spur redevelopment of the mall property and surrounding County Road 42 retail area through its Center Village plan. The city is seeking state legislative approval for tax-increment financing authority for the area.
Meanwhile, between projects completed since 2018 and others that are in the pipeline, apartments will have added $237 million in new taxable value, the report said.
“That’s been a big help to your community,” said Stacie Kvilvang of Ehlers.
Under the current city tax rate, those 10 projects will have added $1.4 million in new property taxes and $3.82 million in net tax capacity by 2025, the report said.
Redeveloping the Center Village area, adding more apartments where land is available and rehabilitating aging single-family homes are ways the mostly developed city can keep tax base growing and manage its tax burden, according to Ehlers.
“All of those collectively are going to be important to continue managing that tax base,” Aarsvold said.
Among 18 comparable cities, Burnsville ranks eighth in tax capacity per capita, according to the report.
