Neighbors packed a meeting to discuss a proposed development on the former John Metcalf Middle School property Tuesday, Dec. 6, at District 191 Diamond Education Center in Burnsville.
They wanted more information about the potential development that could sprout up in place of the school that closed in 2020 due to declining enrollment and district budget cuts.
Many residents shared questions about taxes and wanted information about the type of development that could be built in the 34.55 acres off Diffley Avenue in Eagan. Some residents opposed the inclusion of high density housing, along with voicing concerns about past problems with water, drainage and flooding issues in nearby neighborhoods, along with a troublesome gas line on the land.
The draft plan shows a proposal to demolish the school building, parking lots and ballfields to develop a mix of townhomes, apartments and a senior housing cooperative.
Enclave Companies is proposing four-story apartments adjacent to Highway 77/Cedar Avenue with underground and surface parking, plazas and a pool.
Pulte Holmes proposes constructing 152 townhome and two-story townhomes with two-stall garages.
Edina-based Lifestyle Communities proposes units with age-restricted housing cooperative for people 62 years with underground and surface parking along with a patio and garden space.
The draft shows an open lawn and play area, a 1.4-acre park and a trail system encircling the development with pedestrian connections to public trails along Diffley Road and a sidewalk connection south toward Metcalf Drive.
The proposal would require the Eagan City Council to reguide the property from quasi-public to high density and medium density residential. Before filling out a land use application, the council would need to direct staff to make a Comprehensive Guide Plan amendment.
Paul Heuer, director of land planning and entitlement with the Minnesota Division of Pulte Homes, said land redevelopment can be complicated to work with a lot of stakeholders. This plan is even more complicated, he said, adding it is not uncommon for various goals of stakeholders to not be consistent.
“Our role is to try and balance the many competing goals that are at the face here,” Heuer said.
The team will work on a plan consistent with Eagan’s city codes.
“We took two things from the city’s Comp Plan on the city’s website and those were the goals of the city,” Heuer said. “One is where opportunity arises for the developer,” he said, and the other is meeting market demand.
If approved, the potential new housing development will be built next to Cedar Avenue with traffic counts of more than 70,000 cars a day, Heuer said. The team will work with Dakota County and the county traffic engineers that will lead a future traffic study.
If approved, the Eagan City Council would vote on a Comprehensive Plan amendment first, then a potential PUD and preliminary plat application could come in September 2023. By December 2023 there will be more scheduled public hearings. A final plat could come to the council sometime from January through March 2024. Housing construction could begin in summer of 2024.
Heuer said: “The buyers of our homes are going to be coming from a broader area than Eagan, but we do know that a number of people in Burnsville and Eagan that are looking for new homes and an apartment to rent.”
In September, Eagan City Council members discussed the concept plan. The council was not in complete agreement about including high density housing, with Council Member Paul Bakken voicing the most opposition.
Other council members had other suggested changes, but did not voice opposition to the overall concept.
Council Member Mike Supina said at the time if the city is going to build high density housing in Eagan, this is an appropriate place for it due to its proximity near the interstate, adding the city has to take opportunities where they are and said he was not in opposition to higher density housing.
Sun Thisweek reported in May that District 191 planned to sell the site for $12.3 million. The School Board approved a purchase agreement April 28 with Syndica LLP, a development partnership based in West Fargo, North Dakota. The agreement gave Syndica three months to work with Eagan on development plans that would need to pass muster with the city. During that period, it can terminate the agreement. Syndica would then have four months to obtain development approvals.
Minnesota state law requires the district use sale proceeds for debt service on Metcalf. The school district reports it owes $8.21 million on the Metcalf property and the district aims to use proceeds if funds are exempted from this state law. The Minnesota legislature adjourned in May of 2022, and may pass the exemption when it returns into session in January 2023.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
