Neighbors pack Metcalf meeting in Burnsville

Neighbors packed a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the District 191 Diamondhead Education Center in Burnsville. They wanted more information about potential development on the property of the former John Metcalf Middle School that closed in 2020 due to declining enrollment and district budget cuts.

 Photo by Kara Hildreth

Neighbors packed a meeting to discuss a proposed development on the former John Metcalf Middle School property Tuesday, Dec. 6, at District 191 Diamond Education Center in Burnsville.

They wanted more information about the potential development that could sprout up in place of the school that closed in 2020 due to declining enrollment and district budget cuts.

