City sells land at Southcross and Portland
A plan for single-family houses on 2.3 acres at the northeast corner of Southcross Drive and Portland Avenue met a barrage of neighborhood protest at Tuesday’s Burnsville City Council meeting.
The city, which bought the property in the 1990s as a possible fire station site, first tried to sell it in the 2000s and put it back on the market last year.
In June the city issued a request for proposals. Four home builders responded, with Donnay Homes offering the best price — $585,000 — and the proposal with the highest tax yield.
But residents of the adjacent Wildflower townhouses say Donnay’s plans for up to nine lots will destroy wooded green space, degrade their home values and aggravate drainage problems on some of their lots.
“Please consider not selling that property,” said Keith Peterson, 507 Wildflower.
Council members voted unanimously to sell the propertybut assured residents their concerns will be heard when Donnay submits formal plans for review and council approval.
“This project makes sense here,” Council Member Vince Workman said. “By comparison to a fire station, with what happens at a fire station, this is probably a sound alternative.”
The city broke ground in August at 143rd Street West and Newton Avenue on a replacement for aging Fire Station 1.
If nothing else, Wildflower residents asked that the number of lots be limited to six, which the builder says may be necessary because of site constraints. The city, which would lose $65,000 in purchase price for each lot fewer than nine, is requiring at least six.
“Nine homes looks like gerbil habitat to me,” Peterson said.
Donnay representative Steve Behnke said the project will include 1,650-square-foot ramblers and two-story houses of up to 4,000 square feet. The number of lots will depend on stormwater management, grading and whether a retaining wall is needed, he said. The builder will follow Burnsville’s “very healthy tree replacement ordinance.”
A “price point” of $450,000 will make the project, aimed at empty nesters, “complementary” to Wildflower, he said.
“This concept matches Wildflower’s design,” said Behnke, a former Burnsville Planning Commission member. “It’s no more dense than Wildflower. The homes are no closer together. The homes are virtually the same size.”
Diane Newcomer, 517 Wildflower, said she and her husband are “very sad and bitterly disappointed” the city is selling the wooded area behind their neighborhood.
“We need green space in our community,” she said. “We just can’t build on every square inch in the city. We just can’t.”
James Greeman, who leases his property at 537 Wildflower, said the project will cause “profound problems with water drainage.”
“I have water issues on my property, and I am uphill from this development,” he said.
Greeman predicted the new houses won’t sell.
“The economy is still crashing, and you’re going to see a housing crash next year, you watch,” he said. “Who are you going to sell a half-million-dollar house to?”
Linda Fierce, 504 Wildflower, said she and her husband were drawn to the location 19 years ago by surrounding groves of trees and wooded areas.
In the past few years, “high-rise luxury housing” has claimed some, she said.
“And now we see the council ready to destroy another natural environment to construct either six or nine homes. ... I must say I’m so disappointed with the vision this council sees for our city.”
