NBC’s Ninja cameras capture Burnsville’s Boyd

Semifinal round airs July 25
Burnsville resident Jeremiah Boyd is returning to TV on Monday, July 25, at 7 p.m. Central.
The 18-year-old was last seen on July 11, navigating an intense obstacle course to reach the semifinals of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” Season 14.
The results are in — Season 14 was filmed in March and May in San Antonio, Los Angeles and Las Vegas — but the competitors aren’t letting on.
“I can’t say anything about that,” Boyd said of his July 25 semifinal round, “but I can talk about everything in the past leading up to it.”
By his estimation, reaching the semis places him among about 100 competitors left standing in a field that began with 400 or 500.
The top 30 go on to the finals in Vegas, and Boyd likes his chances. The Last Ninja Standing prize is $100,000. If said Ninja can conquer all four stages of the competition — including the ultimate challenge of climbing a 75-foot rope in 30 seconds — he wins a grand prize of $1 million.
“I think I’ve definitely got what it takes to win the whole thing,” said Boyd, the son of Rachel Boyd, of Burnsville. “But as far as rope climbing goes, I think I’ve got to improve on that for sure.”
Boyd graduated this year from Bloomington Jefferson High School, where he reached the state track and field tournament in hurdles two years in a row and also made state in pole vault.
“America Ninja Warrior” caught his attention at 12 or 13, he said, and his mom began taking him to ninja gyms for regular training. Boyd has trained at Conquer Ninja Gyms in Eden Prairie and Burnsville and Obstacle Academy in Eden Prairie.
New obstacles always popping up on the show and at gyms keep the sport fresh, according to Boyd.
“It does give you a little bit of adrenaline at competition and just when you’re having fun,” he said. “There’s just so much you can do with it.”
Boyd said he’s been competing in various Ninja Warrior events since he was 14. He appeared on the first season of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior Junior” at 15 in 2018. He submitted an application video and was invited to filming in Los Angeles.
The minimum age for “American Ninja Warrior” was originally 19, but Season 14 is allowing competitors as young as 15, giving 18-year-old Boyd another shot at the cameras.
He said speed and strength are musts for competitors as they take on obstacles such as the Warped Wall, the Mega Wall and the Shrinking Steps. But so is persistence.
“I’d say it’s a mix of hard work and patience,” Boyd said. “I’d say all the stuff I achieved through the sport had to do with lots of patience and working hard in the gym.”
His least favorite obstacles are “balance obstacles that you run across,” Boyd said. “But every other obstacle, I like — they’re really fun to do.”
Not all of his competition takes place in a TV studio under the lights. Boyd just returned from a South Dakota event in the six-state North Central Ninja Series.
“I ended up winning it,” he said. “It was pretty fun because a few of the friends I do ninja with, we ended up taking a bus that we painted.”
