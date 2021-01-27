Intrigue around store brand
A grocery store guessing game is on in Burnsville, where the Cobblestone Court shopping center is working to land an unnamed “national grocer” as a tenant.
Owner Schafer Richardson, a Minneapolis real estate firm, is seeking to add a 39,978-square-foot grocery store to the mall, located north of County Road 42 on the west side of Nicollet Avenue.
The store would go on the east end of the mall, replacing current tenant T.J. Maxx and Home Goods, which is relocating to the Burnsville Marketplace on the west side of Interstate 35W.
The Burnsville Planning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of a planned unit development amendment for building modifications and a small addition to the grocery store space. The measure goes to the City Council on Feb. 2.
Some commissioners joined in the intrigue over the mysterious tenant.
“I’m incredibly excited about this project,” despite concerns it could cause traffic problems on Nicollet Avenue, Commission Chair Robert Timmerman said. “I, too, have mastered my skills of navigating the internet, and I think that the secrecy just makes this a little bit more fun. I can’t think of a cooler project to go into this area if it is what I think it is and what Google tells me it may be.”
Commissioner Bud Roberts noted that some of the schematics of the redesigned tenant space bear the name “Mendel,” which he said has ties to Amazon.
Food Trade News reported last August that “Mendel’s Market” has emerged as a “code name for Amazon’s physical retail projects that appears in some job ads, contracting leads and Amazon employee LinkedIn profiles.” Food Trade News cited reporting in the Washington Business Journal.
The Business Journal reported last September that a code name of “Mendel’s” is attached to Amazon grocery store proposals in Fairfax County, Virginia, and Chevy Chase, Maryland.
“These are not Whole Foods Markets, which Amazon acquired in 2017, but instead roughly 30,000-square-foot Amazon grocery stores, significantly larger than the Amazon Go and Grocery stores the company has planned for D.C.,” The Business Journal reported.
Citing the Amazon-Mendel tie, Roberts said he’s “just curious if that’s actually what’s coming, or are we not supposed to know?”
“The applicant is not going to comment on that at this time,” replied Dan Ullom of Schafer Richardson.
But he said he hopes the grocery store “will draw some more national and regional trade tenants” to Cobblestone Court, which was built in 1979.
“We’re excited to have this tenant to kind of be the trigger for the redevelopment and retenanting and rejuvenation of the shopping center,” Ollum said.
Schafer Richardson wants to gradually incorporate the grocery store’s exterior look across the mall as new tenants move in, Ollum said.
“I think it’s shared by just about everybody in the city that we’d like to see some vibrancy added to that particular part of Burnsville,” Timmerman said.
Commissioner Erica Henderson voiced concern that gradual exterior improvements tied to new tenants would leave part of the mall looking “outdated” and part of it “looking updated and looking all nice.”
Acknowledging the “delicacy” of the owner’s negotiations with the new tenant, Timmerman said he shares Henderson’s concern and it’s reasonable to ask for “some type of timeline.”
In the current retail climate, it’s hard to predict how long the transformation will take, Ollum said.
“If it’s years it’s going to be very low single-digit years, not very high single-digit years,” he said.
City staff supports the phased improvements, which are allowed with a planned unit development, according to a staff report. The amended PUD would allow grocery stores as a permitted use.
The proposal includes construction of a sidewalk from the parking lot to the public sidewalk on the west side of Nicollet Avenue.
“The applicant desires to improve pedestrian ways to link the shopping center site with the medical campus across Nicollet Avenue (Fairview Ridges Campus),” the staff report said.
If the grocery store generates excitement — “and I think there will be based on the secrecy behind the presentation we’ve had tonight” — Timmerman said he’s worried about traffic and pedestrian safety.
Nicollet Avenue “is pretty dangerous right there, and I would not cross it on foot from Ridges to Cobblestone,” he said. Southbound traffic on Nicollet is faster than the posted speed limit as motorists rush to beat no-right and left-turn arrows at County Road 42, he said.
The proposed change in retail users did not trigger a required traffic study under city code, City Engineer Jen Desrude said. There is a marked and signalized pedestrian crossing on Nicollet at Fairview Drive, she said.
The staff keeps a close eye on traffic and crash rates in the city, she said.
Construction at the mall is expected to begin in April, with a tentative grocery store opening in spring 2022, the staff report said.
