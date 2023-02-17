Keefer finishes third in 2023 Beargrease
Are the animals having fun? In sled dog racing it means everything, says musher and handler Sarah Keefer, of Burnsville.
A Siberian husky owner before she got into racing six years ago, Keefer can tell by a look in their eyes or the way dogs hold their ears and tail whether they’re concerned or contented.
They must be prepared, of course, with booties secured to keep snow out and the harness and ganglines properly fitted and untangled.
“If they’re having a good time and they’re happy and they’re having fun, that means you’re going to have a good run,” Keefer said. “And if you’re racing, that means you’re going to have a good race.”
Keefer has run 10 races as a musher, including two third-place finishes in the 300-mile John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon from Duluth to Grand Portage. She finished third in this year’s event, held Jan. 29-31, with an “A” team of Alaskan Huskies from Reddington Mushing, the race team led by Alaska-based racer Ryan Reddington.
The Beargrease was a prep for the famed Iditarod, the grueling, long-distance race from Anchorage to Nome that begins March 4. Reddington — the grandson of Joe Reddington, known as the “Father of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race” — will be in the sled, assisted by race team member Keefer. Ryan Reddington is searching for his first Iditarod win.
“This year we have 24 good dogs,” Keefer said confidently. “We’re the ones that are going to be lending and leasing out dogs from Reddington Mushing to other mushers because we have so many that are in top race shape this year.”
Keefer, 41, is steeped in the outdoors, particularly Alaska.
She grew up in St. Cloud, where her first mushing experience was with a friend whose family built a sled out of two-by-fours and skis. Keefer went on to study wildlife biology at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
She’s been a naturalist for 20 years. Keefer has worked for the National Park Service at Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska and at the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area in St. Paul, where she managed habitat restoration programs.
A certified field educator for National Geographic, Keefer is a naturalist for National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions, which cooperate to expose travelers to nature and science through ship-based expeditions.
Keefer is also a past chair of the Parks and Natural Resources Commission in Burnsville, where she has lived since 2008. But between her work with National Geographic and Lindblad and Reddington Mushing, she said she spends more than half the year in Alaska.
She’s owned Sky, a Siberian husky, since 2010. The dog doesn’t like pulling a harness and doesn’t race. Keefer and her husband, Jeffrey Krebsbach, saw professional racing for the first time when they attended the 2017 Beargrease.
She introduced herself to Ryan Reddington at the awards ceremony, said she was interested in learning more about sled dog racing and gave him her number in case he needed any help.
“And he called me back. Just like that,” Keefer said. “And two weeks later I was in a truck with him, two other mushers and about 40 dogs driving to Alaska to go to the Iditarod sled dog race.”
Today she describes her relationship with Reddington as “kennel partners,” with him as head musher and her as second in command. She works with the race team and kennel operations in Alaska and Brule, Wisconsin.
“It takes a lot of helping hands to get one musher and his dog team on the trail,” Keefer said. “I think he did see something in me. I had a natural ability to be able to work with the dogs and an interest to learn about all of the pieces involved in dog mushing.”
Her first race in the sled was the 2019 Gunflint Mail Run in Minnesota’s Cook County.
“Not my best race,” Keefer said. “I tipped the sled more times than I care to admit and I lost the team at one point, where they took off without me. But I survived. I got the team back and all the dogs were fine. I was tired and sore afterwards. I finished in sixth place, somewhere in the middle of the field. And I had a lot of areas where I was able to improve later on.”
By the time this year’s Beargrease arrived, she and Reddington had a strong team of dogs with many training miles behind them and a plan to bring them out of the race none the worse for wear.
The two teams that beat her both pushed their dogs harder, Keefer said.
“I felt very comfortable with the way that my team was running,” she said. “At the speed that they naturally wanted to travel, they still finished in third place. To finish the 300-mile race with 10 happy, bouncing dogs at the end is a real good accomplishment.”
She also harnessed the star power of a sentimental favorite — team member Wildfire, who a year earlier had been struck by a snowmobile while on a training run in Brule.
A surgeon repaired Wildfire’s broken leg. Unsure if the dog would race again, the Reddington team invested in physical therapy and rehabilitation.
“We wanted to do right by Wildfire,” Keefer said. “He was amazing.”
A GoFundMe page raised more than $40,000 for Wildfire’s surgery and rehabilitation. Keefer printed up T-shirts and mugs with the slogan “Spread Love Like Wildfire.”
Not only did Wildfire finish this year’s Beargrease, Keefer said, but he’s on the list to run in the Iditarod.
“He’s definitely the spiritual leader in the team,” she said. “But he was having fun. He always had a tight tugline, which means he’s not just prancing around in the team, he’s working. He’s not one of the lead dogs yet, but he’s right in the middle.”
