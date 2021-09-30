District 191 has multitude of languages
Is it a deficit that a student has limited English proficiency, as the label implies? Or is a student who is learning English while fluent in one or more other languages potentially ahead of the game, an asset to school and community?
The trend in multilingual education is favoring assets over deficits, said Maria Kreie Arago, multilingual education coordinator for Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
“In recent years there’s been a shift from a deficit mindset to more of an asset-based mindset,” Arago said in a Sept. 23 presentation to the School Board. “What that means is instead of focusing on what students lack or how much they need to grow, from the time they enter our school buildings, we focus on what they’re bringing to our programming — the experiences, the rich language and culture, and other knowledge and talents that need to be celebrated within our schools.”
By the numbers, 191 is loaded with assets.
The number of students who are exposed to or interact in languages in addition to English is 3,895, roughly half the total enrollment, according to Arago.
Ninety-six languages are represented, with English, Spanish and Somali leading the way in that order.
Among the multilingual students, 1,400 to 1,500 qualify for English language instruction under state rules. A total of 400 students recently cycled out of the program, according to a district report. The district has 41 full-time staffers delivering English instruction.
Students’ annual progress is measured through federally required testing, Arago said. Among district students assigned target scores, 48.5% met them in 2017-18, 39.4% met them in 2018-19 and 49.6% met them in 2019-20, the report said.
Because of COVID-19 no targets were set in 2020-21, and the share of eligible students taking the test fell to 28% from 85% the previous year.
While there is lost time to make up for in English instruction, many students sharpened other skills last year, Arago said. Many students had to juggle family and job responsibilities with distance learning, she said.
“While we are seeing some magnificent progress and we’ve done a lot in recent years to really enhance the programming that we offer to our multilingual learners, we have a lot of room to grow,” Arago said. “We really have an obligation to do more to meet the needs of our multilingual learners, not only in their language-specific instruction but throughout the school day in all their content areas.”
Board Member Sue Said said the asset-based approach to multilingual education is contrary to her experience as a youngster. Said came to the U.S. from Somalia at age 3, entered Burnsville High School as a sophomore and graduated from BHS in 2005.
From age 3 she tried to hide her native language and “not bring that language to school.” She spoke Somali fluently but said hiding it kept her from learning to read and write it when she was younger.
“It’s not what they’re lacking,” she said of bilingual students. “It’s what they’re bringing to us that we need to work with.”
Many older multilingual students bear heavy responsibilities at home, which became apparent during distance learning last year, Arago said. Many have strong literacy skills in their first language and strengths in academics beyond English, the report said. Their life experiences are diverse.
“Many of our multilingual students have served as interpreters for their family members for years, which is a very challenging skill to have, a very challenging task,” she said.
“What I’m learning is these children, adolescents and teenagers believe it’s an honor for all the sacrifices their elders did to get them here,” Superintendent Theresa Battle said. “It’s another task, but it’s honorable to them that they’re helping their elders.”
A number of efforts are underway to boost teacher training and cooperation in multilingual education and to reach out to families, according to Arago. A parent academy led by district cultural liaisons is resuming this year, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.