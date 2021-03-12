Multifamily housing development in Burnsville is rebounding from the aftershocks of COVID-19.
Two builders are pursuing apartment projects in the Heart of the City, and “three or four other substantial developments” are brewing elsewhere in town, Community Development Director Jenni Faulkner told the City Council at a work session Tuesday.
After a lag when the pandemic hit, the pace is looking more like it did in 2019, a busy year in Burnsville, Faulkner said.
Financial markets are strong, interest rates are favorable and “rental is hot,” she said.
“We’re busy and lots going on, that’s for sure,” Faulkner said. “There’s a lot of opportunity to be had right now in the market.”
Burnsville-based Chase Development is resuming plans to build 172 units on the Nicollet Plaza property at Nicollet Avenue and Travelers Trail. The project gained council approval in April 2017 and withstood a neighboring property owner’s lawsuit over the amount of shared parking space it could occupy.
MWF Properties is also planning a project in the Heart of the City, Faulkner said.
The city is also fielding development inquiries about Center Village — the Burnsville Center retail corridor marked for redevelopment, she said.
The council has made some development-friendly ordinance changes, such as removing building height limits, Faulkner said. The city’s new transit-oriented development zoning ordinance “has not gone unnoticed in the development community either,” she said.
